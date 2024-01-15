en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Advisors Struggle to Retain Next Generation Amidst Looming Wealth Transfer

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Financial Advisors Struggle to Retain Next Generation Amidst Looming Wealth Transfer

Staring down the barrel of a significant wealth transfer projected in the next decade in Canada, financial advisors are grappling with a pivotal challenge: retaining the children of their current clients as future ones. A crucial determinant for the longevity of their practices, advisors are finding themselves in a delicate balancing act of business strategy and relationship building.

Disconnect Between Generations

A study by Cerulli Associates Inc. revealed an alarming disconnect. Only 19% of affluent investors retain the same advisor as their parents, with a whopping 90% not even considering their parents’ advisor in their selection process. This stark reality underscores the need for a strategic shift in how advisors approach intergenerational client relationships.

Tailoring Business Models

Sybil Verch of Raymond James Ltd. opines that advisors must deliberate on whether targeting their clients’ children aligns with their business model. This decision could shape their future client base, and hence, their revenue streams. Advisors have the potential to engage the children via financial literacy support, without formally enrolling them as clients. This could be executed through newsletters, webinars, or client events, offering a scalable way to foster these crucial relationships.

Building Relationships with Next Generation

Dominic Plante of BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. proposes having a dedicated person to build relationships with clients’ children. This involves immersing themselves in the lives of these potential clients, understanding their narratives, financial goals, and aspirations. Financial literacy meetings and retirement planning sessions could serve as conducive platforms for advisors to involve the next generation. Discussions could revolve around topics like bank accounts, credit and debit cards, providing a holistic financial education.

Opportunities in Transition

Raphael Ambrozewicz of BlueShore Financial points towards events such as downsizing or selling a business as opportunities to introduce advisors to the next generation. Timing is paramount, treating such instances as an audition to demonstrate their value. This helps to bridge the generational gap and ensure a seamless transition of wealth and financial advisory relationships.

0
Business Canada Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
Nationwide Fleet Installations has sealed the acquisition deal with Avian Fleet, a strategic move that vastly extends its engineering prowess across the UK. This merger is perceived as a crucial enhancement to the company’s ability to furnish all-encompassing technology installation services to the fleet industry. The fusion brings together the extensive experience of both entities,
Nationwide Fleet Installations Acquires Avian Fleet: A Strategic Expansion in the UK Fleet Industry
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation
52 seconds ago
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stumbles, Loses Top 10 Position in Pharma Industry
53 seconds ago
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stumbles, Loses Top 10 Position in Pharma Industry
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
23 seconds ago
BMW Group Sets New Sales Record in 2023, Shifts Focus to Electric Future
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
38 seconds ago
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
49 seconds ago
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director in Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
17 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
30 seconds
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
30 seconds
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
31 seconds
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
35 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
38 seconds
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
46 seconds
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
57 seconds
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
1 min
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app