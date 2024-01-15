Financial Advisors Struggle to Retain Next Generation Amidst Looming Wealth Transfer

Staring down the barrel of a significant wealth transfer projected in the next decade in Canada, financial advisors are grappling with a pivotal challenge: retaining the children of their current clients as future ones. A crucial determinant for the longevity of their practices, advisors are finding themselves in a delicate balancing act of business strategy and relationship building.

Disconnect Between Generations

A study by Cerulli Associates Inc. revealed an alarming disconnect. Only 19% of affluent investors retain the same advisor as their parents, with a whopping 90% not even considering their parents’ advisor in their selection process. This stark reality underscores the need for a strategic shift in how advisors approach intergenerational client relationships.

Tailoring Business Models

Sybil Verch of Raymond James Ltd. opines that advisors must deliberate on whether targeting their clients’ children aligns with their business model. This decision could shape their future client base, and hence, their revenue streams. Advisors have the potential to engage the children via financial literacy support, without formally enrolling them as clients. This could be executed through newsletters, webinars, or client events, offering a scalable way to foster these crucial relationships.

Building Relationships with Next Generation

Dominic Plante of BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. proposes having a dedicated person to build relationships with clients’ children. This involves immersing themselves in the lives of these potential clients, understanding their narratives, financial goals, and aspirations. Financial literacy meetings and retirement planning sessions could serve as conducive platforms for advisors to involve the next generation. Discussions could revolve around topics like bank accounts, credit and debit cards, providing a holistic financial education.

Opportunities in Transition

Raphael Ambrozewicz of BlueShore Financial points towards events such as downsizing or selling a business as opportunities to introduce advisors to the next generation. Timing is paramount, treating such instances as an audition to demonstrate their value. This helps to bridge the generational gap and ensure a seamless transition of wealth and financial advisory relationships.