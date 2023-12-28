en English
Canada

Financial Advisors’ Investment Strategies for 2024: Navigating Economic Challenges

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:26 am EST
Financial Advisors' Investment Strategies for 2024: Navigating Economic Challenges

As the dawn of the new year approaches, financial advisors are peering into what 2024 has in store for the market. Amidst challenges such as high inflation and interest rates, investment strategies are being re-evaluated and reshaped. More than ever, the role of financial advisors is expanding beyond mere investing, encapsulating financial planning and holistic wealth management. However, investing remains an integral part of their services, as it paves the way for wealth creation and preservation.

Navigating Economic Challenges

Recent reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate a 7.7% rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the past year, thrusting investors into a precarious position. To navigate these tough economic conditions, advisors are strategically adopting inflation-proof investment strategies such as investing in I Bonds, diversifying cash holdings in money market accounts, and exploring real estate or Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Investment Strategies and Themes

Looking ahead, several investment themes are coming to the fore. The lure of Canada’s Big Three telecommunications companies – Rogers, BCE, and Telus, is heightened due to their stability and attractive dividend payments. The energy sector is also garnering attention with the surge in oil prices. Meanwhile, copper’s critical role in the clean energy transition positions it as a potential asset in investors’ portfolios.

Targeting Specific Segments and Tools

The significant wealth held by baby boomers in Canada offers a substantial opportunity for financial advisors. Dividend Reinvestment Plans (DRIPs) are proving beneficial, allowing investors to reinvest their dividends into additional shares or fractional shares of the underlying stock. Intriguingly, there is increasing interest in private mortgage investments. The suitability of dividend aristocrats ETFs during periods of high inflation and interest rates can’t be overlooked. Furthermore, the tax advantages of direct indexing offer an appealing option for investors.

Ushering a New Era in Investing

Ontario is modernizing its accreditation criteria for investors, thereby expanding the investment landscape. Meanwhile, the ‘magnificent seven’ – a group of stocks that have significantly contributed to U.S. stock market gains, continue to dominate the market narrative. As we step into 2024, financial advisors are gearing up for a year that promises to be filled with both challenges and opportunities, and the strategies they adopt will shape the investment trajectory.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

