en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O’Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O’Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development

In a significant development on January 2, 2024, Filament Health Corp., a trailblazer in the realm of natural psychedelic drugs, announced the resignation of Maureen O’Connell from her positions as Director and Audit Committee Chair. Her departure, effective from December 31, 2023, marks the end of an era for the clinical-stage company.

Maureen O’Connell: A Pillar of Filament Health

O’Connell’s tenure at Filament Health Corp. has been instrumental in shaping the company’s journey. Since the inception, she has played a pivotal role in bolstering Filament’s robust leadership. Her departure leaves behind a legacy filled with significant contributions and achievements in the field of psychedelic drug development.

Leadership Expresses Gratitude

The company’s Board of Directors and management team, including Filament CEO Benjamin Lightburn, Dr. Konstantin Adamsky, Jonathan Conlin, and Chris Wagner, have expressed their gratitude to O’Connell. Recognizing her invaluable contributions, they thanked her for her dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the company’s mission.

Advancing the Psychedelic Medicine Frontier

Despite O’Connell’s resignation, Filament Health continues to forge ahead with its mission – making naturally-derived psychedelic medicines widely accessible for those in need. The company stands at the vanguard of this rapidly evolving field, utilizing its proprietary platform to fuel the discovery, development, and distribution of these transformative drugs. As pioneers in introducing natural psychedelic drug candidates, Filament actively shares updates about its groundbreaking work via various social media channels and its official website.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Noella Somerville: The Artisan Behind Healing à la Source

By BNN Correspondents

Canadians See TFSA Limit Increase to $95,000: Top Five Stocks to Consider

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season

By Salman Khan

Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internatio ...
@Canada · 16 mins
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internatio ...
heart comment 0
Pascal Siakam’s Shooting Performance: A Testament to Self-Belief and Hard Work

By Salman Khan

Pascal Siakam's Shooting Performance: A Testament to Self-Belief and Hard Work
Salmon Arm Jazz Club to Kick Off 2024 Program with Tradburner Concert

By BNN Correspondents

Salmon Arm Jazz Club to Kick Off 2024 Program with Tradburner Concert
Port Moody to Host Traditional East Coast Kitchen Party

By BNN Correspondents

Port Moody to Host Traditional East Coast Kitchen Party
Canada Rail Vacations Opens Reservations for Nostalgic Toronto to Vancouver Train Journey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Rail Vacations Opens Reservations for Nostalgic Toronto to Vancouver Train Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
15 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
15 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
17 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
17 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
18 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
21 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
22 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
24 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
25 seconds
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app