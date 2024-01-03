Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O’Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development

In a significant development on January 2, 2024, Filament Health Corp., a trailblazer in the realm of natural psychedelic drugs, announced the resignation of Maureen O’Connell from her positions as Director and Audit Committee Chair. Her departure, effective from December 31, 2023, marks the end of an era for the clinical-stage company.

Maureen O’Connell: A Pillar of Filament Health

O’Connell’s tenure at Filament Health Corp. has been instrumental in shaping the company’s journey. Since the inception, she has played a pivotal role in bolstering Filament’s robust leadership. Her departure leaves behind a legacy filled with significant contributions and achievements in the field of psychedelic drug development.

Leadership Expresses Gratitude

The company’s Board of Directors and management team, including Filament CEO Benjamin Lightburn, Dr. Konstantin Adamsky, Jonathan Conlin, and Chris Wagner, have expressed their gratitude to O’Connell. Recognizing her invaluable contributions, they thanked her for her dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the company’s mission.

Advancing the Psychedelic Medicine Frontier

Despite O’Connell’s resignation, Filament Health continues to forge ahead with its mission – making naturally-derived psychedelic medicines widely accessible for those in need. The company stands at the vanguard of this rapidly evolving field, utilizing its proprietary platform to fuel the discovery, development, and distribution of these transformative drugs. As pioneers in introducing natural psychedelic drug candidates, Filament actively shares updates about its groundbreaking work via various social media channels and its official website.