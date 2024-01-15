Fighting January Blues: The Role of Healthy Habits and Lifestyle Choices

Winter season, particularly in January, often poses a challenging time for many, attributing to factors such as reduced daylight hours, financial strain, and post-holiday social stresses. Psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley notes that these conditions hit especially hard in Canada, where Halifax locals like Irna Westhaver and Martin Delaney take to physical activities such as swimming, running, and walking to beat the winter blues.

Blue Monday: A day of melancholy

Known as Blue Monday, the third Monday in January is often labeled as the most depressing day of the year. While some dismiss the concept of Blue Monday as pseudoscience, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is recognized as a real form of depression that kicks in during certain parts of the year.

Combating Winter Blues: A Holistic Approach

Experts at Brainworks Neurotherapy suggest that the most effective way to snap out of the post-Christmas blues is to adopt a holistic approach to health. They emphasize on simple and easy-to-implement lifestyle changes that simultaneously address mood, sleep, physical health, and lifestyle factors. Some of the strategies include strategic sunlight exposure, grounding, maintaining a consistent bedtime routine, and building connections.

Power of Choices and Healthy Habits

Ottawa psychiatrist, Dr. Tim Lau, underscores that only 10% of our happiness is determined by circumstances, while the rest is majorly influenced by our life choices, including the decision to live intentionally and adopt healthier habits. The Mental Health Commission of Canada also suggests that simple strategies such as maintaining a consistent sleep schedule can significantly impact mental, physical, and spiritual well-being during the winter months. Diane Macedo, a renowned author on overcoming insomnia, advises against forcing sleep and advocates for learning to surrender to the process.