Federal Government Invests $2.5M in BECC Modular to Boost Pre-Fabricated Homes Production

Hamilton-based manufacturer, BECC Modular, specializing in pre-fabricated homes, is set to receive a boost of $2.5 million from the federal government. According to Liberal MP Filomena Tassi, this investment is expected to ramp up the company's production capabilities to approximately 2,200 modular homes per annum, while simultaneously creating at least 35 new jobs in the community.

Addressing the Housing Shortage and Climate Change

These funds aim to tackle the pressing global issues of housing shortages and climate change. By adopting more efficient steel frame manufacturing capabilities for modular home construction, not only will this lead to the creation of skilled jobs in the Hamilton region but will also increase the supply of affordable homes and strengthen the economy. The efficiency of modular homes in reducing material waste by up to 90% during the construction process underscores their environmental benefits, including reduced carbon emissions.

Modular Homes: A Cost-effective, Less Disruptive Alternative

While modular building methods have been slow in gaining traction in countries like Australia, success stories from England, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and Singapore point to a gradual shift in government support and industry adoption. Recognizing the urgent need for sustainable construction methods, the modular homes, designed for both single and multi-storey buildings, are seen as a cost-effective and less disruptive alternative to traditional construction techniques. They are transported from the factory to customer locations and assembled on-site using cranes.

Hamilton's Manufacturing Sector: A Pillar of Economies

Tassi emphasized the significant role Hamilton's manufacturing sector plays in supporting various economies. Ali Ozden, the CEO of BECC Modular, expressed his gratitude for the timely investment, noting the company's readiness to leverage Hamilton's labor and material resources to significantly increase production and meet the growing demand for housing. In a discussion with Federal and Atlantic Provincial housing ministers, the development of a tailored framework for an Atlantic Innovation Initiative was discussed, focusing on incentivizing factory-built construction and establishing an Atlantic Canada chapter in the housing catalogue.