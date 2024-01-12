en English
Canada

Federal Government and City of Miramichi Invest $2.1M to Stabilize Miramichi Riverbank

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
Federal Government and City of Miramichi Invest $2.1M to Stabilize Miramichi Riverbank

The federal government and the City of Miramichi have joined forces to combat the progressive deterioration of the Miramichi River’s riverbank. An investment surpassing $2.1 million has been committed to this crucial initiative, announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Mayor Adam Lordon. The project’s central focus is the mitigation of riverbank erosion on Water Street, an area that has been increasingly destabilized due to persistent erosion, making it highly susceptible to storms and the escalating effects of climate change.

Securing Water Street and Protecting Infrastructure

The undertaking is of paramount importance in ensuring the safety and continued use of Water Street. Furthermore, it is critical in safeguarding the essential infrastructure of the area. The socio-economic and environmental wellbeing of the Miramichi community are at stake. The gradual deterioration of the shoreline has resulted in a weakened riverbank, leaving it vulnerable to weather extremes and climate change impacts. The implementation of this project will aid in reinforcing the area, thereby protecting the vital infrastructure.

Economic Benefits and Climate Adaptation

The investment in these adaptation measures is not merely a preventative step but also a potentially economically beneficial move in the long run. Estimates suggest a significant return on investment, with every dollar spent on preparing for climate-related disasters potentially yielding a return of $13 to $15 in benefits. This initiative is part of Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy and the Strengthened Climate Plan, underlining the government’s commitment to disaster mitigation and adaptation infrastructure.

A Step Towards a Sustainable Future

This project is a testament to the commitment of the federal government and the City of Miramichi towards securing a sustainable future for the community. By taking decisive steps to combat the effects of climate change and investing in disaster mitigation, they are ensuring the safety and continued prosperity of the Miramichi community and its environment.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

