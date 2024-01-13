en English
Business

Federal and Yukon Governments Commit Over $248 Million to Whitehorse Airport Upgrade

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Federal and Yukon Governments Commit Over $248 Million to Whitehorse Airport Upgrade

In a significant boost for Yukon’s aviation infrastructure, the federal and Yukon governments have announced a joint investment of over $248 million in the renovation and upgrade of the Whitehorse airport. The primary focus of this hefty funding is the reconstruction of the airport’s main runway, with $160 million specifically allocated for this endeavor.

Investment Breakdown

Nils Clarke, Yukon’s Minister of Highways and Public Works, outlined the investment details in a recent announcement. The Yukon government will shoulder $62 million of the total cost, while the federal government will chip in more than $186 million. This financial pledge is a testament to the governments’ commitment to improving the territory’s aviation infrastructure and boosting its economic sectors.

Awarded Contract and Future Plans

The contract for the main runway’s reconstruction has been awarded to Flatiron Construction. This major undertaking forms a significant portion of the investment, and the rest of the funds will be directed towards other crucial enhancements. These include improved runway lighting and other upgrades, which are currently still in the planning phase.

Impact on Public and Secondary Runway

Despite the scale of the runway replacement project, Minister Clarke was quick to assure that the impact on the public would be minimal. Furthermore, plans have been made to extend and upgrade a secondary runway. This additional runway, which was slated for enhancement in 2022, will accommodate larger aircraft during periods when the main runway is under maintenance, snow removal, or de-icing operations. This strategic planning ensures seamless operation and minimal disruption to public services.

Looking Ahead

These investments are a significant step towards improving the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport’s operational capacity, safety measures, and resilience against climate change impacts. The upgrades are expected to spur growth in the tourism and economic sectors in Yukon, while ensuring improved access to essential goods for Northern communities. It is a clear indication of the governments’ commitment to investing in aviation infrastructure to provide safe, reliable air travel, and a promising sign for the future of Yukon’s aviation industry.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

