Canada

Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors

On an otherwise ordinary Saturday, the bustling Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto was jolted by a wave of panic. Rumors of a potential shooter spread like wildfire among shoppers, triggered by a disturbance in the vicinity of Yorkdale Road and Dufferin Street. The incident occurred around the early evening mark, just before 6 p.m.

A Fight, Not a Firefight

According to Toronto police, the cause of the disturbance was not a shooter, as speculated, but a group of people engaged in an altercation. Officers swiftly arrived on scene to address the situation, conducting a thorough investigation. Despite the palpable fear and ensuing chaos, they found no evidence of a firearm, nor were there any reported injuries or arrests.

The Preemptive Closure

Regardless of the lack of substantiation of a shooter, the management of Yorkdale Shopping Centre opted for caution. The mall, typically bustling until 9 p.m., shut its doors early, leaving shoppers and employees in a state of surprise and confusion. One such shopper, Miriam, vividly recalls her experience of being sequestered in the Uniqlo store along with 50 to 60 others for approximately an hour.

Online Updates amidst Offline Chaos

As the lockdown ensued, those trapped inside the mall turned to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, for updates and reassurance. Adrienne Simic, a spokesperson for Yorkdale Shopping Centre, addressed the incident as a ‘disturbance involving a group of people.’ Above all, she underscored the importance of guest and employee safety, stating it as the mall’s priority.

Following the mall’s preemptive closure, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and mall security worked together to investigate the incident further. Officers maintained their presence on site, ensuring safety and order. As of now, Toronto police have refrained from officially confirming a lockdown at the shopping centre. However, the investigation remains ongoing, in an effort to fully comprehend the event that turned an ordinary shopping day into a day of fear and panic.

Canada Crime Security
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

