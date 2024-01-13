en English
Bangladesh

FBCCI and CHCC Partner to Boost Bilateral Trade between Bangladesh and Canada

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
FBCCI and CHCC Partner to Boost Bilateral Trade between Bangladesh and Canada

A transformative alliance has been formed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) to energize bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Canada. This crucial partnership was announced during a networking dinner, arranged by FBCCI, in honor of the visiting CHCC delegation. The event was marked by engaging Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, featuring business figures from both nations.

Invitation to Canadian Entrepreneurs

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam seized the opportunity to invite Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh’s burgeoning sectors. He underscored Bangladesh’s attractive investment policies, pointing to pivotal development projects such as deep-sea ports, Special Economic Zones, and Hi-Tech parks. Alam also spotlighted the 52-year-long diplomatic relations between the two nations and proposed sectors with potential for broadening Bangladesh’s exports to Canada, including renewable energy, aviation, and textiles.

Strengthening Business Ties

Nareshkumar Narayanbhai Chavda, president of CHCC, lauded Bangladesh’s recent strides in development and acknowledged the robust business ties with Canada. He suggested that both chambers could capitalize on their memberships to bolster trade. The event witnessed the participation of high-ranking FBCCI officials and renowned business dignitaries, reflecting the significance of this collaboration.

Boosting Bilateral Trade

This agreement signals a new era in Bangladesh-Canada trade relations, with both chambers committing to work together to enhance bilateral trade. The FBCCI expressed its readiness to support Canadian investors keen on exploring opportunities in Bangladesh, and plans are underway to collaborate on a host of business prospects. This alliance holds the potential to unlock new avenues for economic growth and strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Bangladesh Business Canada
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

