Fatal Eastern Ontario Plane Crash: Skipped Refueling, Ill-Fated Turn, TSB Reports

Last summer, a tragic plane crash in eastern Ontario that resulted in one fatality and left another with life-threatening injuries was the outcome of a flight instructor and a trainee deciding against refueling and attempting a risky emergency turn, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada reveals. The incident, which unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. on July 26, 2023, has prompted the TSB to issue safety reminders regarding fuel management and emergency landing procedures.

Advertisment

Sequence of Errors Lead to Tragedy

The TSB's investigation disclosed that the flight instructor and the trainee had initially planned to refuel their Cessna 150B at Lachute Airport before departure. However, due to the refueling station being occupied, they proceeded without the additional fuel. Their journey took them from Lachute to an airport near Hawkesbury for practice, before heading towards Alexandria. The flight encountered three partial power losses, leading to a catastrophic crash during an attempted emergency landing maneuver. The detailed sequence of events indicates less than a minute lapsed from the first sign of trouble to the crash. Despite no evidence of mechanical failure or a fuel leak, the aircraft was unable to make a safe landing on the remaining runway and entered an aerodynamic stall during a steep right turn.

Crucial Safety Reminders Issued

Advertisment

In the wake of the incident, the TSB emphasized two critical safety messages: the importance of ensuring adequate fuel for the flight's duration, plus a reserve, and the dangers of attempting a 180-degree turn following an engine failure during takeoff. The investigation highlighted that the aircraft likely did not have the required fuel, compounded by the fact that the plane's fuel gauge accuracy was questionable and its dipstick was broken. Additionally, guidance from both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Transport Canada advises against making sharp turns back to the runway after takeoff engine failures, recommending instead that pilots should aim for the best available landing area within a 60-degree arc in front of them.

Reflections on Flight Safety

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety protocols and regulations in aviation. While the TSB's investigation did not assign fault, the lessons drawn from this incident underscore the critical nature of pre-flight planning, including fuel management, and the need for preparedness for engine failure scenarios during takeoff. As the aviation community reflects on this incident, the hope is that such reminders will reinforce the commitment to safety and help prevent similar tragedies in the future.