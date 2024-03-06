Fatal Cessna Crash in Ontario Linked to Skipped Refueling, Risky Maneuver: TSB Report

Last summer, a tragic Cessna 150B crash in eastern Ontario, which resulted in one fatality and another critically injured, was primarily caused by the flight instructor and trainee's decision to forgo refueling and their subsequent attempt at a dangerous emergency turn, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada reveals. The incident, which occurred just after 1 p.m. on July 26, 2023, near Alexandria, unfolded rapidly, with the plane attempting a landing in less than ideal conditions, leading to a fatal stall.

Chronology of the Crash

The day began with both pilots meeting at Lachute Airport, intending to refuel their aircraft before departure. However, due to the unavailability of fuel, they proceeded without additional fuel to a nearby airport for practice. The critical sequence began when the plane experienced partial power loss, prompting the instructor to take control and attempt a 180-degree turn at a low altitude. This maneuver led to the aircraft stalling and crashing into the terrain, resulting in the instructor's death. The TSB's investigation found no evidence of mechanical failure or fuel leakage, pointing to the skipped refueling and the risky turn as key factors in the accident.

Safety Messages and Recommendations

In the wake of the crash, the TSB issued two major safety messages: the importance of ensuring sufficient fuel and the dangers of attempting a 180-degree turn during takeoff in the event of an engine failure. Highlighting the Canadian Aviation Regulations on fuel requirements and the inaccuracy of fuel gauges, the TSB also noted the aircraft's broken dipstick, which could have misled the pilots about the fuel level. Additionally, the TSB and other aviation authorities strongly advise against the turn-back maneuver due to the high risk of stalling at low altitudes.

Implications for Pilot Training and Safety

This incident underscores the critical need for adherence to fuel requirements and the reconsideration of emergency procedures taught to pilots. Despite the TSB's classification of the investigation as class 4, indicating low potential for advancing transportation safety, the event serves as a stark reminder of the fatal consequences of overlooking basic safety measures and attempting high-risk maneuvers without sufficient altitude or speed. It calls for a renewed focus on pilot training programs to emphasize the importance of pre-flight checks, including fuel assessment, and the teaching of safer emergency response strategies.