Fatal Accident in St. Clair Village Sparks Concerns About Intersection Safety

On a chilling December day in 2023, an ordinary crossing at Winona Drive and St. Clair Avenue West in St. Clair Village transformed into a tragic scene. A woman in her 50s, perhaps on her routine walk, was struck by a garbage truck, an incident that abruptly ended her life and sparked a wave of concerns about intersection safety in the area.

Fateful Turn of Events

The garbage truck driver, a 40-year-old man, was making a right-hand turn onto Winona Drive. The woman, walking westbound, was in the process of crossing the street when she was hit. The scene was grim, with the woman being pronounced dead on the spot. The driver, now faces charges of careless driving causing bodily harm or death, failing to yield to a pedestrian, and making an unsafe turn.

A Community in Mourning

The incident, while tragic, was viewed by some as preventable. Julian Back, a community advocate, expressed his grief and frustration, voicing that this fatality was not an unforeseen accident but an avoidable tragedy. He shed light on the longstanding safety issues at the intersection, issues that he had previously brought to the City of Toronto’s attention.

A Call for Action

Back’s concerns were specifically directed towards the entrance and delivery area of a condominium along the intersection. It was this very entrance that the garbage truck had been using for garbage collection at the time of the accident. According to Back, the design of the entrance and delivery area was inadequate for safe turns, a problem he had urged the city to address. This tragic incident has underlined the urgent need for improved safety measures at this intersection.

The police are continuing with their investigations, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. While the community mourns the loss, there is an underlying hope that this unfortunate event will propel necessary changes in the area’s traffic safety arrangements.