Family Confirms Death of Last Canadian Missing in Hamas Attack

The last Canadian citizen unaccounted for in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack, Judih Weinstein Haggai, has been confirmed dead by her family, bringing closure to a painful search for Canadian victims. This confirmation ends a tormenting period of uncertainty for her family and the Canadian authorities.

Tragic End of a Peace Advocate

Judih Weinstein Haggai, a Canadian-Israeli, and her husband were fatally wounded during a morning walk near the Gaza border. A dedicated teacher, advocate for peace, and mindfulness practitioner, Judih left behind two daughters, two sons, and seven grandchildren. Her death marks the end of a diligent search for Canadian citizens affected by the Hamas attack that claimed over 1,200 lives.

International Outcry and Condolences

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and U.S. President Joe Biden have expressed condolences and condemned the brutal Hamas attack. The horrific incident led to the deaths of several Canadians, with more than 120 people still held hostage in Gaza. The Canadian government and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs have called for the immediate and unconditional return of the hostages held by Hamas.

Increased Hate Speech in Canada

Amid the tragedy, the family voiced dismay at the rise of hateful speech towards both Jews and Muslims in Canada, a distressing development in a nation known for its multicultural harmony. They have called on Canadians to resist divisive narratives and promote peace, a cause to which Judih dedicated her life.