en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Family Confirms Death of Last Canadian Missing in Hamas Attack

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:04 pm EST
Family Confirms Death of Last Canadian Missing in Hamas Attack

The last Canadian citizen unaccounted for in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack, Judih Weinstein Haggai, has been confirmed dead by her family, bringing closure to a painful search for Canadian victims. This confirmation ends a tormenting period of uncertainty for her family and the Canadian authorities.

Tragic End of a Peace Advocate

Judih Weinstein Haggai, a Canadian-Israeli, and her husband were fatally wounded during a morning walk near the Gaza border. A dedicated teacher, advocate for peace, and mindfulness practitioner, Judih left behind two daughters, two sons, and seven grandchildren. Her death marks the end of a diligent search for Canadian citizens affected by the Hamas attack that claimed over 1,200 lives.

International Outcry and Condolences

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and U.S. President Joe Biden have expressed condolences and condemned the brutal Hamas attack. The horrific incident led to the deaths of several Canadians, with more than 120 people still held hostage in Gaza. The Canadian government and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs have called for the immediate and unconditional return of the hostages held by Hamas.

Increased Hate Speech in Canada

Amid the tragedy, the family voiced dismay at the rise of hateful speech towards both Jews and Muslims in Canada, a distressing development in a nation known for its multicultural harmony. They have called on Canadians to resist divisive narratives and promote peace, a cause to which Judih dedicated her life.

0
Canada Newsroom Terrorism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis

By Salman Khan

British Columbia Film Industry: A Year of Strife, Struggle, and Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve: North America Ramps Up Efforts to Prevent Impaired Dri ...
@Canada · 1 hour
New Year's Eve: North America Ramps Up Efforts to Prevent Impaired Dri ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Immigration: The Challenges Immigrants Face in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating Immigration: The Challenges Immigrants Face in Canada
Toronto to Join Ontario’s One-Fare Transit Program in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
Montreal’s Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal's Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul

By Salman Khan

Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
19 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
24 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
29 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
30 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
32 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
34 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
42 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
42 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
43 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
24 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
42 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
44 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app