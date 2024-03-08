Families Demand Action from Premier Wab Kinew on Landfill Search for Missing Indigenous Women

Hundreds of protesters, alongside First Nations leaders, rallied at the Manitoba legislature, calling for Premier Wab Kinew to honor his commitment to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Indigenous women, victims of an alleged serial killer. Grand Chief Cathy Merrick emphasized the urgency and importance of fulfilling this promise, expressing profound disappointment in the government's lack of action.

On a poignant day of remembrance and demand for justice, family members of the victims, supported by a strong community presence, voiced their frustration with the government's delays.

The rally saw a significant turnout, with impassioned pleas for the search to commence. Leaders like Grand Chief Cathy Merrick and Brokenhead Ojibway Nation Chief Gordon Bluesky were at the forefront, advocating for the victims and their families.

Premier Kinew's Response and Promises

In the face of growing pressure, Premier Wab Kinew responded to the calls for action, albeit without providing detailed plans or a definite timeline for the search. Despite previous assertions of a search commencing by year's end, Kinew's recent statements reflect a vaguer commitment, leading to further discontent among the families and supporters. The Premier did mention a budget allocation for supporting the victims' families during the trial of Jeremy Skibicki, the accused.

The rally, held on International Women's Day, underscored the irony of celebrating women's achievements while Indigenous women's remains lie in landfills, unsearched. The determination of the families and their supporters, demanding action and accountability from the government, highlights a broader issue of Indigenous rights and justice in Canada. As the trial of Jeremy Skibicki approaches, the families' fight for their loved ones' dignity and recognition continues.