Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here’s What You Need to Know

In an unprecedented turn, the Fairview Health Complex Emergency Department (ED) will experience a temporary disruption in service due to physician coverage issues. This interruption will span from 7:00 a.m. on January 5 to 7:00 a.m. on January 6. Alberta Health Services (AHS), the responsible authority, has assured the community that this situation is temporary and that necessary arrangements are being made to ensure continued access to essential medical care.

AHS’s Contingency Plan

Despite the temporary absence of physicians, AHS has ensured that qualified nurses will be present on-site at the Fairview ED. These healthcare professionals will perform assessments, conduct triage procedures, and refer patients to alternate emergency rooms in nearby communities if required. This contingency plan is aimed at ensuring that no patient in need of urgent care is left unattended during this period of disruption.

Emergency Medical Services Remain Operational

While the Fairview ED experiences this temporary disruption, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will continue to function as usual. The community is urged to dial 911 for medical emergencies, and the EMS team will respond promptly, redirecting patients to other health centers as necessary. This measure is designed to ensure that emergency care remains accessible to the residents of Fairview, despite the temporary changes at the local ED.

Non-emergency Health Queries

In addition to these measures, residents can reach out to Health Link at 811 for any non-emergency health-related queries. AHS has also indicated that local pharmacies could offer some services to patients seeking treatment at the Fairview ED during this time. This multifaceted approach ensures that the healthcare needs of Fairview residents are met, even during this temporary disruption of service at the local ED.