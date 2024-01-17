Fady Dagher's Revolutionary Policing: A Closer Look at 'Hyper-Proximity' Policing

In the heart of Montreal, a revolution in law enforcement is quietly unfolding under the guidance of police chief, Fady Dagher. Advocating a breakthrough approach called "hyper-proximity" policing, Dagher's strategy pivots on close-knit cooperation with social services and the local community to preempt violent incidents. This radical shift from traditional law enforcement practices is capturing international attention, most notably from Army General Christian Rodriguez, the director general of the French national gendarmerie, who undertook a visit to Canada to observe Dagher's methods first-hand.

A Journey Shaped by Diversity

Dagher's unique perspective on law enforcement stems from his rich and diverse personal history. As the first Montreal police chief with an immigrant background, Dagher's journey began in Cote d'Ivoire and Lebanon, and his multicultural roots have heavily influenced his approach to public safety. His career in law enforcement was sparked by a chance encounter in 1990, leading to various roles within the police force, and ultimately shaping his vision for a community-centric approach to policing.

Transforming Saint-Michel

Dagher's first significant assignment took place in Saint-Michel, a neighborhood in Montreal where violence was rife. It was here that he began to test his theories, rejecting the prevailing zero-tolerance policy in favor of a more compassionate and community-engaged approach. His belief in the power of tolerance and community engagement soon began to yield results, reducing crime rates and fostering a sense of unity and cooperation among the local population.

Hyper-Proximity Policing: A New Paradigm

At the core of Dagher's strategy is the principle of hyper-proximity policing. This approach emphasizes collaboration with local establishments, social workers, and families to guide teenagers away from potential criminal activities. By focusing on prevention rather than punishment, Dagher aims to reduce future crime and foster a stronger, healthier community. His innovative method, which stands in stark contrast to traditional policing, is redefining law enforcement in Montreal and has the potential to revolutionize policing worldwide.