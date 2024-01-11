en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Facing Retirement: A Wake-Up Call for Canadians Over 50

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
Facing Retirement: A Wake-Up Call for Canadians Over 50

Working Canadians over the age of 50 may be in for a less comfortable retirement compared to their already retired counterparts, according to a recent survey. The study, conducted by the Ontario Securities Commission’s (OSC) Investor Office, under Tyler Fleming’s leadership, serves as a crucial wake-up call for the importance of greater support for older investors.

Unanticipated Challenges

A large portion of pre-retirees and retirees reported encountering unexpected events that negatively impacted their financial savings and retirement planning. Notably, retirees with lower incomes were more likely to face unexpectedly high expenses and had limited ability to save for retirement. This disparity underscores the financial vulnerability of this demographic.

Preparing for the Inevitable

The survey also identified a concerning lack of financial preparation among many Canadians over 50 for potential physical or cognitive declines. The majority of retirees and a significant portion of pre-retirees have not designated a power of attorney for property, leaving a critical gap in their financial planning. Additionally, most have not appointed a trusted contact person, further exacerbating the potential for financial instability.

Overlooking Unforeseen Costs

Another alarming revelation was that a high percentage of pre-retirees who are actively saving for retirement have not factored in unforeseen health or long-term care costs. This lack of foresight can lead to significant financial strain in later life, further compounding the challenges faced by this age group.

The findings of this survey serve as a stark reminder of the importance of comprehensive financial planning for retirement. For those over 50, heading into the golden years may not be as straightforward as anticipated, with unexpected costs and a lack of preparedness for potential declines in physical or cognitive ability posing significant hurdles. As our aging population continues to grow, the need to address these challenges becomes increasingly pressing.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
28 seconds ago
Regina Tragedy: Man's Plea for Help Ignored, Ends in Fatal Cold Exposure
In a disconcerting event that unfolded in Regina, the capital city of Saskatchewan, Canada, CCTV footage showed a man’s desperate plea for help being ignored for hours, leading to his tragic death from the biting cold. Jeff Holt, a local entrepreneur, shared the footage with CBC News, which has since provoked a profound debate about
Regina Tragedy: Man's Plea for Help Ignored, Ends in Fatal Cold Exposure
Warm Weather and Late-Season Ice: A Dangerous Combination for Lake Simcoe
40 mins ago
Warm Weather and Late-Season Ice: A Dangerous Combination for Lake Simcoe
Midland Confirms Beth Prost as New Deputy Mayor
42 mins ago
Midland Confirms Beth Prost as New Deputy Mayor
NXT Energy Closes Private Placement, Mork Capital to Increase Stake
27 mins ago
NXT Energy Closes Private Placement, Mork Capital to Increase Stake
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment
38 mins ago
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment
Kawartha Dairy to Open its First Store in Burlington: A Sweet Expansion
39 mins ago
Kawartha Dairy to Open its First Store in Burlington: A Sweet Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
28 seconds
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
42 seconds
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
2 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
4 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
4 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
5 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
5 mins
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
6 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
7 mins
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
20 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
28 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app