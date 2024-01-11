Facing Retirement: A Wake-Up Call for Canadians Over 50

Working Canadians over the age of 50 may be in for a less comfortable retirement compared to their already retired counterparts, according to a recent survey. The study, conducted by the Ontario Securities Commission’s (OSC) Investor Office, under Tyler Fleming’s leadership, serves as a crucial wake-up call for the importance of greater support for older investors.

Unanticipated Challenges

A large portion of pre-retirees and retirees reported encountering unexpected events that negatively impacted their financial savings and retirement planning. Notably, retirees with lower incomes were more likely to face unexpectedly high expenses and had limited ability to save for retirement. This disparity underscores the financial vulnerability of this demographic.

Preparing for the Inevitable

The survey also identified a concerning lack of financial preparation among many Canadians over 50 for potential physical or cognitive declines. The majority of retirees and a significant portion of pre-retirees have not designated a power of attorney for property, leaving a critical gap in their financial planning. Additionally, most have not appointed a trusted contact person, further exacerbating the potential for financial instability.

Overlooking Unforeseen Costs

Another alarming revelation was that a high percentage of pre-retirees who are actively saving for retirement have not factored in unforeseen health or long-term care costs. This lack of foresight can lead to significant financial strain in later life, further compounding the challenges faced by this age group.

The findings of this survey serve as a stark reminder of the importance of comprehensive financial planning for retirement. For those over 50, heading into the golden years may not be as straightforward as anticipated, with unexpected costs and a lack of preparedness for potential declines in physical or cognitive ability posing significant hurdles. As our aging population continues to grow, the need to address these challenges becomes increasingly pressing.