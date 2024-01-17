FABTECH Canada 2024: A Confluence of Innovation and Industry Expertise

Registration for FABTECH Canada 2024, the country's leading event for metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing, is now open. The event is slated to be held at the Toronto Congress Centre from June 11 to 13, 2024. It is set to be a significant gathering, offering an exhibition space of 80,000 square feet with over 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technology in roughly 40 different fields such as automation, cutting, lasers, and robotics. Attendees will have the chance to participate in live equipment demonstrations on the show floor.

Programs and Keynotes

FABTECH Canada 2024 will also spotlight a program for women in manufacturing and feature keynotes by industry leaders like hockey legend Eric Lindros. Educational sessions will be conducted to address current industry challenges and promote productivity and profitability. The event will provide networking opportunities, enabling industry professionals to connect and exchange ideas.

Special Addition: Women of FABTECH Program

Notably, the Women of FABTECH program, a significant addition to this year's event, will be introduced in Canada for the first time. This program emphasizes the inclusion and recognition of women in the manufacturing sector.

Technical Conference and CANWELD 2024

The technical conference segment of FABTECH Canada will offer in-depth 90-minute sessions and workshops led by top industry experts. Concurrently, the CANWELD 2024 conference, organized by the CWB Group, will educate attendees on the latest in welding technologies and industry trends. FABTECH Canada aims to provide a comprehensive platform for Canadian manufacturers to engage with the latest advancements and prepare for future industry developments.