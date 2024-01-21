Extremity MRI Rethinks Business Strategy Amid Accreditation Challenges

Extremity MRI, a business specializing in magnetic resonance imaging with an ambition to offer private-pay MRI scans, is reassessing its operating strategy. This comes after encountering obstacles in the accreditation process, stalling the launch of their services previously slated for the spring or summer of last year.

Business Strategy Shift

The company's initial plan was to open a facility in the Hillside shopping center, where it would provide scans focusing on specific body parts such as knees, ankles, feet, hands, wrists, forearms, and elbows. These services were priced at $750, catering primarily to private-pay clients. However, the necessary accreditation from the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons has yet to be granted, leading the company to reconsider its approach.

Accreditation Complications

As stated on Extremity MRI's website, the accreditation process is currently ongoing, with the company striving to meet the college's requirements. In the interim, Extremity MRI is considering the option of offering publicly insured scans. In British Columbia, MRI scans are generally conducted in public hospitals and are covered under the Medical Services Plan if performed in an approved diagnostic facility.

Private vs. Public Services

Patients have the choice of being referred to public or private facilities. The primary difference lies in the payment method. Public services are covered by insurance, whereas private services necessitate direct payment from patients. Private-pay services are frequently utilized by entities such as WorkSafeBC and ICBC for their clients.

Brittany Buna, co-owner and legal representative of Extremity MRI, has refrained from commenting on the accreditation process. The company's future plans include opening clinics in Victoria, Chilliwack, and Prince George. It should be noted that these locations will have different ownership and business models.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons maintains confidentiality with regards to individual facilities' accreditation details or reasons for delays in accreditation. To receive an award, facilities must comply with all accreditation requirements, and they can continue seeking accreditation until they demonstrate compliance. The Diagnostic Accreditation Program enforces standards and provincial quality requirements, providing both provisional and full accreditation to facilities that meet the set criteria. This process includes continuous assessments over a four-year cycle, with additional on-site evaluations for major service changes.