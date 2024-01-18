Extreme Winter Weather Shuts Down Vancouver: Schools Close, Flights Disrupted

On a chilly Wednesday, Vancouver, the coastal city of Canada, found itself in the grip of severe winter weather conditions, prompting the closure of schools and disruptions in flight schedules. The city was assailed by heavy snowfall and biting cold winds, a significant enough climate shift to impact daily life and transportation.

City on Standstill

As the snow blanketed the city, educational institutions prioritized the safety of students and staff, suspending the day's activities. Vancouver International Airport (YVR), a crucial hub in the aviation sector, faced daunting challenges. There was no immediate clarity on the extent of the impact on flight schedules, but the situation was complex enough to prompt warnings about possible delays and cancellations.

Weather Forecast and Warnings

The weather forecasters had duly issued warnings about the imminent extreme weather conditions. The South Coast region and much of southern B.C. were under snowfall warnings. Emergency shelters sprung into action, and warnings were issued to drivers about deteriorating conditions on the road. The snowfall, expected to peter out by Wednesday evening, raised concerns about icy roads persisting into early Thursday morning.

Response to the Weather Crisis

Amid the heavy snowfall, Environment Canada called for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim declared an extreme weather alert until Thursday, leading to the opening of extra shelter spaces at 15 warming centres across the city. The city braced for the snow to continue into the afternoon and possibly into the evening. Multiple travel advisories were in place from the Chilcotin to Creston, extending into the southwest corner of Alberta, where accumulations of heavy snow could reach 35 centimetres before tapering off on Thursday.

DriveBC, the B.C. Transportation Ministry’s information site, issued travel advisories for 10 major routes in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and southern B.C. The weather event served as a stark reminder of the importance of being prepared for sudden changes in weather patterns, particularly in regions susceptible to extreme winter conditions.