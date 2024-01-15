Extreme Cold Triggers Surge in Alberta's Roadside Assistance Calls

As Alberta's mercury plummets, the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) faces the brunt of the frosty weather, witnessing an unprecedented surge in calls for roadside assistance. This icy chaos, spanning from Tuesday to Sunday, led to a staggering 32,000 calls for help, excluding the countless online requests. A mere three days, Friday to Sunday, accounted for a chilling 22,000 calls, with Friday's demand topping the charts at over 9,000 calls in 24 hours.

Advertisment

Snowballing Assistance Demands

The frigid weather didn't just disrupt regular life; it also caused a surge in demand for battery boosts and towing or winching services. The battery boost requests spiraled to a high 19 times the norm for this time of year, while the pleas for tow or winch services skyrocketed to 12 times the usual rate. The extreme cold didn't merely numb fingers and toes; it also put a strain on the AMA's dispatch system, particularly in Edmonton and Calgary.

A Chill in the System

Advertisment

The icy grip of the weather proved too much for the AMA's online wait time system. With the influx of assistance requests, the system struggled to display accurate wait times, prompting the AMA's decision to temporarily remove wait time information from its website until the technical glitches can be resolved. This move is aimed at ensuring transparent and accurate information is provided to customers during these challenging times.

A Frosty Forecast Ahead

Unfortunately, the deep freeze is set to continue, with snowfall warnings issued in some parts of Alberta. It's not just the roads feeling the chill; the province's electrical grid is also under pressure due to the extreme cold, leading to power shortages. Residents have been urged to reduce electricity use, and rotating power outages have been considered to balance the supply and demand of power. The province has been tapping into reserve power and seeking help from neighboring Saskatchewan.

As Alberta battles the extreme cold, it's evident that regulatory flexibility is required to address the unique challenges brought about by these conditions. For now, the focus remains on conserving power and providing timely assistance to affected motorists, as the province braces for more frigid days ahead.