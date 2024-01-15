Extreme Cold Halts Mail Delivery in BC Interior: Canada Post Issues Service Alert

Environment Canada has sounded an alarm with a special weather statement and extreme cold warning for the British Columbia (BC) Interior. The alert comes in the wake of an impending arctic front and Pacific low-pressure system that is expected to bring heavy snow from Tuesday into Wednesday. The snowfall warnings cover several highways, hinting at a potential standstill due to the extreme chill, with values nearing -35 C in certain locales.

Advertisment

Canada Post Service Alert: Red and Yellow

Reacting to this severe weather forecast, Canada Post has issued service alerts for the entire BC Interior. A red alert is in place for Prince George, B.C., which means mail delivery will be suspended for the entire day. This decision, though inconvenient for residents, has been made with the safety of delivery agents in mind. The rest of the BC Interior is under a yellow alert, indicating probable delays in mail delivery. The resumption of service will depend on the improvement of weather conditions and the confirmation of safety for postal employees.

Resident Cooperation Requested

Advertisment

Canada Post has urged residents to contribute towards the safety of their employees. They have advised the citizens to clear their pathways, stairs, and driveways of ice and snow. This action will ensure safe access for mail carriers when deliveries resume. Canada Post has reiterated that the safety of their employees is of paramount importance and will not be compromised under any circumstance.

Heavy Snowfall and Highway Alerts

Environment Canada's special weather statement holds for B.C.’s interior region, encompassing communities such as Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Ashcroft, Clearwater, and Barriere. Quesnel has been issued a snowfall warning. Keeping in line with this forecast of heavy snow, highway alerts have been issued for several routes in the area, cautioning travelers and residents alike.