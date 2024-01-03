en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Explosion at Nanaimo Party Caused by Reckless Bonfire: No Injuries Reported

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Explosion at Nanaimo Party Caused by Reckless Bonfire: No Injuries Reported

In the quiet serenity of Nanaimo’s south end, a typical Saturday night took an unexpected turn as an explosion shattered the calm. The incident occurred during an outdoor party in the 100-block of Rainier Street, where a large bonfire, fuelled by a reckless mixture of gasoline and fire, resulted in an explosion that reverberated through a three-block radius.

Emergency Services Respond to Calls

At around 2 a.m., the police were inundated with calls from concerned local residents, reporting a possible explosion and a structure fire. Responding to the crisis, police, ambulance, and fire crews raced to the scene, only to discover a large bonfire at the epicenter of the gathering. The party-goers, oblivious to the gravity of the situation, seemed to underestimate the risks associated with the hazardous combination of fire and gasoline.

Identifying the Cause

Nanaimo RCMP Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, who was present at the scene, noted that the explosion was likely triggered by a fuel accelerant, such as a jerry can or a propane can, being added to the fire. Despite the shockwave that spread across the neighborhood, it was a fortunate escape as there were no injuries reported. Furthermore, the surrounding structures remained unscathed, averting a potentially catastrophic situation.

Community Reaction and Aftermath

The incident stirred intense discussions between the police and the local residents, who expressed their frustration over the reckless behavior of the party attendees. The neighborhood’s tranquility was disrupted, and the potential danger caused by such carelessness was a cause for concern. Despite the disturbance and potential danger, no charges have been filed in connection with the event, a fact that may well fuel further discussions within the community.

0
Accidents Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DPS Trooper Suffers Severe Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 10

By Shivani Chauhan

Westbrook Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire at 1042 Bridgton Road

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Immigrant's Life Tragically Cut Short in Caledon Road Accident

By Sakchi Khandelwal

ACT Police Seek Witnesses, Dash-cam Footage Following Collision at Hindmarsh Drive

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic New Year's Eve Plane Crash in Mooresville Claims Life of Pilot ...
@Accidents · 13 mins
Tragic New Year's Eve Plane Crash in Mooresville Claims Life of Pilot ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims Life in Livingston Parish

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims Life in Livingston Parish
North Platte Police’s ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign Ends in Multiple Arrests

By Olalekan Adigun

North Platte Police's 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign Ends in Multiple Arrests
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Palm Beach County

By Muhammad Jawad

New Year's Day Tragedy: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Palm Beach County
Nationwide DUI Charges Highlight Persistent Issue of Impaired Driving

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nationwide DUI Charges Highlight Persistent Issue of Impaired Driving
Latest Headlines
World News
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
1 min
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
1 min
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
1 min
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
2 mins
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
2 mins
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
2 mins
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
2 mins
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
2 mins
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
16 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app