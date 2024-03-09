Exploitation Unveiled: Canadian-Linked Chinese Seafood Factories Utilize North Korean Labor

In an eye-opening investigation, more than 1,000 North Korean workers since 2017 have been identified, enduring captivity and abuse at Chinese seafood processing plants with connections to Canada. Despite China's official denial, research by the Outlaw Ocean Project has brought to light the hidden exploitation, including violence and sexual assault, faced by these workers.

Investigative Breakthrough

The Outlaw Ocean Project, leveraging leaked documents, satellite imagery, and social media platforms like Douyin and Bilibili, uncovered the extensive use of North Korean labor in 15 seafood processing facilities. These findings challenge China's assertions by presenting concrete evidence of North Korean workers' presence, easily recognizable by their uniform attire and disciplined demeanor, confirming the open secret within local communities.

Living Conditions and Abuse

North Korean workers, predominantly women, described a harrowing reality of being confined within barbed wire compounds, subjected to physical violence for minor infractions, and facing severe repercussions if caught attempting escape. Disturbingly, almost all reported instances of rampant sexual assault and exploitation, painting a grim picture of their daily lives far from home.

Economic Implications and International Response

The exploitation of North Korean workers not only violates UN sanctions but also serves as a critical source of foreign currency for North Korea, funding government operations including Room 39's illicit activities. This investigation raises significant concerns about the transparency of international seafood supply chains and the effectiveness of third-party audits in ensuring ethical labor practices.

In shedding light on the plight of North Korean workers in China, this investigation not only exposes the harsh realities of exploitation but also challenges consumers and international stakeholders to reconsider the true cost of seafood. The revelations call for a concerted global effort to address and rectify labor abuses within supply chains, ensuring dignity and justice for all workers.