Experience Winter Thrills at Ontario’s Longest Snow Tubing Hill

Winter has wrapped Ontario in a glistening white blanket, and the Horseshoe Resort in Barrie has seized the opportunity to welcome adventure seekers and families to its appealing winter wonderland. The resort, renowned for its seasonal activities, has flung open the gates to the region’s longest snow tubing hill, a thrilling ride that stretches over 700 meters. Bursting with excitement, laughter, and memorable moments, the hill is now open and ready to entertain winter enthusiasts of all ages.

Thrills on the Longest Snow Tubing Hill

Offering an adrenaline-fueled experience, Horseshoe Resort’s snow tubing hill is far from ordinary. With multiple chutes and steep drops, it provides a heart-pounding adventure that rivals traditional winter sports. Each of the five long chutes ends with a gentle bump, adding an extra layer of thrill to the ride. Unlike skiing or snowboarding, snow tubing doesn’t require any special skills or equipment, making it a universally accessible activity.

Welcoming Winter with Warmth

In between the thrilling rides, visitors can warm their fingers and toes around a cozy bonfire. The resort takes the winter experience a notch higher by offering hot chocolate, creating an idyllic setting for making lasting memories amid the snowy landscape. The resort’s commitment to safety is evident in its provision for helmet rentals and strict adherence to height requirements.

Flexible Passes for Unrestricted Fun

Horseshoe Resort has designed its tubing passes to match varying schedules and preferences. There’s a 3-hour weekend pass for those who wish to soak in the weekend winter fun, and a 2-hour midweek pass for those seeking a weekday adventure. Special rates apply for Family Day weekend and March Break, making it a perfect choice for families looking to bond over an exciting winter activity. However, the resort has a minimum height requirement, and young children must always be accompanied by an adult.