en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Experience Winter Thrills at Ontario’s Longest Snow Tubing Hill

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Experience Winter Thrills at Ontario’s Longest Snow Tubing Hill

Winter has wrapped Ontario in a glistening white blanket, and the Horseshoe Resort in Barrie has seized the opportunity to welcome adventure seekers and families to its appealing winter wonderland. The resort, renowned for its seasonal activities, has flung open the gates to the region’s longest snow tubing hill, a thrilling ride that stretches over 700 meters. Bursting with excitement, laughter, and memorable moments, the hill is now open and ready to entertain winter enthusiasts of all ages.

Thrills on the Longest Snow Tubing Hill

Offering an adrenaline-fueled experience, Horseshoe Resort’s snow tubing hill is far from ordinary. With multiple chutes and steep drops, it provides a heart-pounding adventure that rivals traditional winter sports. Each of the five long chutes ends with a gentle bump, adding an extra layer of thrill to the ride. Unlike skiing or snowboarding, snow tubing doesn’t require any special skills or equipment, making it a universally accessible activity.

Welcoming Winter with Warmth

In between the thrilling rides, visitors can warm their fingers and toes around a cozy bonfire. The resort takes the winter experience a notch higher by offering hot chocolate, creating an idyllic setting for making lasting memories amid the snowy landscape. The resort’s commitment to safety is evident in its provision for helmet rentals and strict adherence to height requirements.

Flexible Passes for Unrestricted Fun

Horseshoe Resort has designed its tubing passes to match varying schedules and preferences. There’s a 3-hour weekend pass for those who wish to soak in the weekend winter fun, and a 2-hour midweek pass for those seeking a weekday adventure. Special rates apply for Family Day weekend and March Break, making it a perfect choice for families looking to bond over an exciting winter activity. However, the resort has a minimum height requirement, and young children must always be accompanied by an adult.

0
Canada Travel & Tourism Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
8 mins ago
Public Assistance Sought in Locating Federal Offender Trevor Charlton
The Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has called upon the public to aid in the apprehension of a wanted federal offender, Trevor Charlton. Charlton, 43, has breached his statutory release conditions and is notably serving a sentence of four years and three months for a slew of crimes including possession for the purpose
Public Assistance Sought in Locating Federal Offender Trevor Charlton
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray
36 mins ago
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
45 mins ago
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
Double Murderer Harrison Brown Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
9 mins ago
Double Murderer Harrison Brown Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
12 mins ago
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
2024: A Year of Celestial Wonders, Olympic Games, and Emerging Destinations
34 mins ago
2024: A Year of Celestial Wonders, Olympic Games, and Emerging Destinations
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
42 seconds
Trump's Wish for US Economy Crash Sparks Controversy and Concern
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
1 min
UK Parliament Debates Crisis in NHS Dental Care, Labour's Reform Motion Defeated
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
2 mins
Delhi ACB Registers FIR Over Sub-standard Medical Supplies
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
2 mins
NewsHour Debate Dissects Asaduddin Owaisi's Comments on CJI's Flag Analogy
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
2 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses: Doctors Report Prolonged Symptoms
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
3 mins
CHeBA Study Highlights Urgency in Advancing VCID Biomarker Research
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
3 mins
Family Faces Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis, Strengthening Father-Daughter Bond
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
3 mins
FFCI Organizes Optical Mission for Isabela Police, Continues Humanitarian Work
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
3 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app