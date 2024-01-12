Ex-Youth Counselor Convicted: Raises Questions on Protection in Calgary Detox Centers

A dark cloud hangs over the Calgary juvenile addiction treatment community as a former case worker, Jessica Ossais, stands convicted of sexual assault and sexual interference against a minor. This disturbing turn of events unfolded in a Lethbridge hotel room in 2019, where Ossais was meeting with a 17-year-old girl who had gone absent without leave (AWOL) from the secure detox facility she was placed in.

Ossais’s Contentious Claims

Ossais, the girl’s assigned case worker, conceded to the allegations of inappropriate conduct but vehemently denied engaging in any sexual activity with the complainant. She countered the victim’s claims by asserting that she only woke up to the girl initiating inappropriate contact, which Ossais alleges to have stopped immediately.

Victim’s Testimony Prevails

In her ruling, however, Judge Lamoureux of the Calgary Court of Justice, sided with the complainant. Despite Ossais’s contentions, the judge believed the victim’s account that the sexual encounter occurred with Ossais’s full consent. It is important to note that the judge rejected the idea that any such encounters continued after the teenager returned to the detox program.

Impact on the Addiction Treatment Community

The incident’s revelation has sent shockwaves through the Calgary addiction treatment community, especially considering the complainant’s involvement in the Protection of Children Abusing Drugs program where Ossais served as a counselor. This dire situation raises serious concerns about the protection of vulnerable minors in such facilities, and the need for a comprehensive review of the measures in place to prevent such incidents.

Sentencing submissions for Jessica Ossais will be heard later this year, marking the next step in this disturbing narrative. It is hoped that this case will serve as a wake-up call, triggering critical introspection and reform within Calgary’s addiction treatment services for minors.