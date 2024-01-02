Ex-Pastor Bruxy Cavey Faces Additional Sexual Assault Charges

Bruxy Cavey, the former pastor of The Meeting House in Ontario, is now facing two additional sexual assault charges. The erstwhile spiritual leader, who had previously been indicted in June 2022, finds himself once again in the legal crosshairs.

New Charges Emerge

These new charges against Cavey come in the wake of a contentious period in his life and career. His resignation from the church and loss of pastoral credentials were direct consequences of a sexual relationship he had allegedly engaged in, severely contravening the church’s policies.

An independent investigation in 2021 had substantiated claims of sexual abuse and misconduct by church leaders, including Cavey. One case involved an underage victim, adding an even more sinister dimension to the allegations.

Church and Legal Response

The Meeting House, which has multiple locations throughout Ontario and streams its Sunday service at several cinemas in southern Ontario, has unequivocally expressed its support for survivors of sexual violence. The church had unanimously asked Cavey to resign following the investigation’s findings, leading to his departure in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Cavey’s legal counsel, Megan Savard, has maintained her client’s innocence. Savard stated that the new charges are unfortunate and unrelated to the upcoming trial, emphasizing Cavey’s determination to defend himself.

Looking Ahead

While Cavey prepares for his day in court, the police have hinted at the possibility of more victims coming forward. As such, this case continues to cast a long, unsettling shadow over The Meeting House and the Be In Christ Church of Canada, raising critical questions about accountability and justice in religious institutions.