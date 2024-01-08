en English
Business

Ex-Gluskin Sheff Head Dave Kelly Appointed as COO of Richardson Wealth

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST
Ex-Gluskin Sheff Head Dave Kelly Appointed as COO of Richardson Wealth

The financial industry in Canada is witnessing a significant shift as Dave Kelly, the erstwhile head of Gluskin Sheff, embarks on a fresh career trajectory as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Richardson Wealth. This transition signifies an important career evolution for Kelly, who has moved from a leading role at one esteemed organization to a crucial operational position at another.

Spurring Growth at Richardson Wealth

The appointment of Kelly in this newly created role at Richardson Wealth is part of the firm’s strategic push to expedite its goal of reaching $100 billion in assets. Kelly, in his capacity as COO, will report directly to Richardson’s CEO, Kish Kapoor. His primary focus will be on propelling growth through existing advisor teams, recruiting high-profile advisors, and exploring potential acquisitions.

Banking on Kelly’s Wealth Management Expertise

Kelly’s wealth of experience in wealth management positions him as an ideal candidate to steer Richardson’s shift towards growth. His tenure at Gluskin Sheff has equipped him with deep insights and knowledge about the financial services industry, making him a valuable asset for Richardson Wealth.

Richardson’s March Towards Becoming a Stand-Alone Entity

This strategic appointment follows Richardson’s recent overhaul and transition to become a stand-alone, publicly traded wealth-management business. The inclusion of Kelly in their executive team is expected to enhance the operational efficiency of Richardson Wealth and influence its strategic direction. With Kelly’s leadership, Richardson Wealth is poised to amplify its service delivery and bolster its market position.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

