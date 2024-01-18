en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ex-BMO Executives Establish Boutique Investment Firm Delisle Advisory Group

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Ex-BMO Executives Establish Boutique Investment Firm Delisle Advisory Group

Former Bank of Montreal executives Andrew Auerbach and Jean Blacklock, who also co-founded the Sticky Bakery in Toronto, have announced the establishment of the Delisle Advisory Group. This new boutique investment advisory firm, approved by the Ontario Securities Commission, is primed to serve families and high-net-worth Canadians. Delisle will operate under a fiduciary standard model, prioritizing client interests over their own, a principle parallel to the U.S. registered investment adviser (RIA) model, which has seen significant growth.

Delisle’s Compensation Model and Services

Distinct from traditional wealth managers, Delisle will compensate advisers with a combination of salary, bonuses, and equity in the firm. This remuneration model is designed to eliminate potential conflicts of interest that could arise with commission-based compensation. The firm’s primary aim is to foster a unified culture as opposed to a mere collection of individual teams. Delisle will concentrate on portfolio management and family engagement services, emphasizing the importance of family dynamics in wealth planning.

Launch Amid Industry Consolidation

The launch of Delisle comes at a time when the number of Canadian investment counselling firms has seen a decrease. However, the overall managed assets have witnessed an increase. The founders, Auerbach and Blacklock, bring their rich experience to the table. Auerbach’s long-standing career at BMO and Blacklock’s entrepreneurial stint in the bakery business, which will continue to operate, are expected to provide a solid foundation for their new venture.

The Future of Investment Counselling

As the industry evolves, the focus is shifting away from isolated portfolio management towards more comprehensive planning that takes family dynamics into account. With its emphasis on family engagement services and its innovative compensation model, Delisle Advisory Group is well-positioned to lead this transition in the Canadian investment counselling landscape.

0
Business Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Authentic Ponders Over New Operators for Sports Illustrated Amidst Leadership Shake-Up
The landscape of sports journalism is on the brink of a significant shift as Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the company that owns Sports Illustrated (SI), mulls over the possibility of changing the magazine’s operator. The current operator, The Arena Group, has recently come under fire for its management practices, leading Authentic to consider taking over
Authentic Ponders Over New Operators for Sports Illustrated Amidst Leadership Shake-Up
Escalating Living Costs: A Housing Crisis Amid a Struggling Workforce
10 mins ago
Escalating Living Costs: A Housing Crisis Amid a Struggling Workforce
Iconic Club Pheasant Property in West Sacramento Listed for $3.2 Million
15 mins ago
Iconic Club Pheasant Property in West Sacramento Listed for $3.2 Million
Indian Stock Market Faces Downturn Due To Disappointing Corporate Results
1 min ago
Indian Stock Market Faces Downturn Due To Disappointing Corporate Results
Alteo Indicted for Toxic Discharges into Mediterranean Sea
5 mins ago
Alteo Indicted for Toxic Discharges into Mediterranean Sea
Wall Street 2024: Navigating a Sea of Mixed Emotions
10 mins ago
Wall Street 2024: Navigating a Sea of Mixed Emotions
Latest Headlines
World News
GM Lights Up Detroit Skyline with 'Onepride' Ahead of Lions' Playoff Game
14 seconds
GM Lights Up Detroit Skyline with 'Onepride' Ahead of Lions' Playoff Game
Authentic Ponders Over New Operators for Sports Illustrated Amidst Leadership Shake-Up
20 seconds
Authentic Ponders Over New Operators for Sports Illustrated Amidst Leadership Shake-Up
Business and Political Leaders Voice Concern Over Rising Right-Wing Extremism Amid Nationwide Protests in Germany
4 mins
Business and Political Leaders Voice Concern Over Rising Right-Wing Extremism Amid Nationwide Protests in Germany
India to Boost Border Security by Building Fence Along Myanmar Border: Amit Shah
4 mins
India to Boost Border Security by Building Fence Along Myanmar Border: Amit Shah
Brookhaven Ushers in New Era with Dan Panico's Inauguration as Supervisor
4 mins
Brookhaven Ushers in New Era with Dan Panico's Inauguration as Supervisor
NAFDAC Investigates Viral Claim of Polythene in Plantain Chips Oil
4 mins
NAFDAC Investigates Viral Claim of Polythene in Plantain Chips Oil
Inaugural Newcastle 10K Race: A Scenic Run through Iconic Landmarks
4 mins
Inaugural Newcastle 10K Race: A Scenic Run through Iconic Landmarks
Jayaho BC Bike Rally: A Show of Unity and Strength by Telugu Desam Party
5 mins
Jayaho BC Bike Rally: A Show of Unity and Strength by Telugu Desam Party
Massive Gathering at Tūrangawaewae Marae: Kiingi Tuuheitia Unites 10,000 for Historic National Hui
5 mins
Massive Gathering at Tūrangawaewae Marae: Kiingi Tuuheitia Unites 10,000 for Historic National Hui
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
1 hour
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
1 hour
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
2 hours
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
6 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Diverse Weekend Events Brighten New Hampshire Towns
7 hours
Diverse Weekend Events Brighten New Hampshire Towns
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
8 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
8 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
8 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
10 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app