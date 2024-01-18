Ex-BMO Executives Establish Boutique Investment Firm Delisle Advisory Group

Former Bank of Montreal executives Andrew Auerbach and Jean Blacklock, who also co-founded the Sticky Bakery in Toronto, have announced the establishment of the Delisle Advisory Group. This new boutique investment advisory firm, approved by the Ontario Securities Commission, is primed to serve families and high-net-worth Canadians. Delisle will operate under a fiduciary standard model, prioritizing client interests over their own, a principle parallel to the U.S. registered investment adviser (RIA) model, which has seen significant growth.

Delisle’s Compensation Model and Services

Distinct from traditional wealth managers, Delisle will compensate advisers with a combination of salary, bonuses, and equity in the firm. This remuneration model is designed to eliminate potential conflicts of interest that could arise with commission-based compensation. The firm’s primary aim is to foster a unified culture as opposed to a mere collection of individual teams. Delisle will concentrate on portfolio management and family engagement services, emphasizing the importance of family dynamics in wealth planning.

Launch Amid Industry Consolidation

The launch of Delisle comes at a time when the number of Canadian investment counselling firms has seen a decrease. However, the overall managed assets have witnessed an increase. The founders, Auerbach and Blacklock, bring their rich experience to the table. Auerbach’s long-standing career at BMO and Blacklock’s entrepreneurial stint in the bakery business, which will continue to operate, are expected to provide a solid foundation for their new venture.

The Future of Investment Counselling

As the industry evolves, the focus is shifting away from isolated portfolio management towards more comprehensive planning that takes family dynamics into account. With its emphasis on family engagement services and its innovative compensation model, Delisle Advisory Group is well-positioned to lead this transition in the Canadian investment counselling landscape.