EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Grants Equity Compensation, Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability

In a significant move demonstrating its commitment to fostering a culture of shared ownership and long-term value creation, Canada's leading renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, EverGen Infrastructure Corp., has disclosed a series of equity compensation grants to its Board of Directors and an external consultant. The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory, underscoring its dedication to sustainable futures and the fight against climate change.

Equity Compensation Grants: The Details

The company has granted 38,930 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to the Board for their service through December 31, 2023. In addition, it has also awarded 187,860 stock options as long-term incentive compensation. These options, priced at $2.44 per share, are set to vest over a span of three years, with an expiration period of seven years from the date of grant.

Amendments to Previous Grants

In a move that further underlines EverGen's commitment to a well-structured and transparent equity compensation program, the company has also sought and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to modify the terms of previous grants. The amendments pertain to 140,000 Performance Share Units (PSUs) and 92,649 stock options given to a consultant. The modifications involve reducing the expiry dates from indefinite or 2030 to September 22, 2026, without affecting any other terms.

Commitment to Renewable Energy and Climate Action

EverGen, with its focus on acquiring, developing, and operating infrastructure projects that efficiently convert waste to energy, is making significant strides in its mission to contribute to sustainable futures. The company's equity compensation grants and amendments are a testament to its commitment to combating climate change and expanding operations within North America and other regions globally.