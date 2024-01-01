en English
Canada

EV Batteries: An Environmental Dilemma in the Shadows

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
EV Batteries: An Environmental Dilemma in the Shadows

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are increasingly becoming the go-to solution for a cleaner and more sustainable future. With an estimated 730 million EVs expected to hit the roads by 2040, the world is accelerating towards a paradigm shift in transportation. However, amidst the excitement and promise of a greener future, a rather overlooked environmental conundrum lurks in the shadows: the disposal of millions of spent EV batteries, teeming with toxic chemicals like cadmium, arsenic, and nickel.

Regulatory Vacuum: A Cause for Concern

The global surge in EV adoption, while a boon for the environment in terms of emissions reduction, brings with it an impending crisis of battery disposal. Alarmingly, there seems to be a lack of public policy on the proper disposal of these hazardous substances, listed as toxic under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and prohibited from landfill disposal.

The Unspoken Environmental Cost

Beyond the dilemma of battery disposal, the environmental impact of EVs extends to the procurement of critical minerals needed for EV batteries. Canada’s plan to develop a domestic supply chain for these minerals involves tapping into the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in Ontario’s far north, an area nestled within the environmentally significant Hudson’s Bay Lowlands. This region is a massive carbon storehouse, a sanctuary for endangered species, and a critical stopover for billions of migratory birds. The potential exploitation of this area carries profound social, environmental, and legal implications.

A Complex Dance of Interests

The rights and interests of remote Indigenous communities, who hold jurisdiction over these lands, add another layer of complexity. These communities are torn between the potential benefits of reducing emissions and the risk of destroying a significant carbon sink. The principle of free, prior, and informed consent under international law necessitates the agreement of all affected communities—without which any development could face potential litigation.

The challenge of balancing the necessity of EV batteries with environmental preservation and Indigenous rights is a multi-dimensional issue often overlooked in public discourse. As we transition to a more sustainable future, it is crucial to address these complexities head-on and strive for solutions that truly encapsulate the spirit of sustainability.

Canada Climate & Environment Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

