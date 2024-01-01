European Cheese Floods Canadian Markets: Implications for Dairy Industry and Trade

In a recent turn of events, Canada has seen a remarkable surge in the import and consumption of European cheese, following the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

This development, while offering a wider palette of cheese varieties to Canadian consumers, has stirred questions about its implications on the domestic cheese industry and the overall trade relationship between Canada and the European Union.

A Boom in European Cheese Imports

Canadian importers like Scheffler’s Deli in Toronto, thanks to CETA, have managed to boost their imports of European cheese by approximately 8,000 kilograms duty-free. Countries such as Italy, France, and the Netherlands have experienced a significant rise in cheese exports to Canada, with the total cheese import standing at 19.2 million kilograms in 2022, a stark doubling since 2016.

The trade agreement has not only paved the way for a major increase in cheese imports but also facilitated greater access to the Canadian dairy market. This access has resulted in an expanded variety of cheeses and a broader choice for consumers.

Impact on Domestic Dairy Market and Cheese Prices

Despite the influx of European cheeses, the Canadian dairy market remains largely dominated by domestic producers. However, cheese prices have seen a 20 percent rise in the last four years, which suggests a potential shift in market dynamics.

The influx of European cheese raises questions about the future of local dairy farmers and cheese makers, who could face intensified competition. It also brings into light the possibility of changes in consumer preferences, which could further impact the domestic dairy industry.

Concerns from Other Trading Partners

This situation has sparked concerns among other trading partners like the US and New Zealand. They argue that their dairy farmers are being hindered from enjoying the full benefits of free trade due to Canada’s highly controlled and interventionist market.

As the dust settles on the CETA agreement, the ripple effects of this surge in European cheese imports are yet to be fully understood. However, it’s clear that this development has set in motion a series of changes that could reshape the Canadian dairy market and its trade relationships on the global stage.