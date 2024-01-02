Ethiopian Airlines Boosts North American Presence with Daily Toronto Flights

In a bold move reflecting its strategic expansion and evolution, Ethiopian Airlines has amplified its service to Toronto, providing daily departures from Addis Ababa. This significant development, which commenced on April 1st, is a direct offshoot of the relaxed Ethiopia-Canada bilateral air service agreement, a transformative deal inked in December 2023. With this enhancement, Toronto becomes the third North American destination that Ethiopian Airlines services on a daily basis.

Strategic Expansion

More than a mere increase in frequency, this shift towards Toronto is a critical part of the carrier’s overarching strategy to bolster its North American network. Embarking on this ambitious journey, Ethiopian Airlines has set its sights on introducing more US and Canadian destinations into its fold. Cities like Denver, Minneapolis, Seattle, Houston, and potentially Montreal, are poised to feature on its expanding map.

Record-Breaking Frequencies

The airline’s North American expansion has reached an unprecedented high with a whopping 37 weekly departures planned for the summer, spanning seven routes. This new record comfortably surpasses the previous highs of 35 weekly flights in the summer of 2023 and 24 in the summer of 2019. A decade ago, Ethiopian Airlines had a mere 10 weekly flights to North America, highlighting the magnitude of its growth and progress.

Operational Details and Future Plans

The Toronto flights are adeptly managed by the Airbus A350-900 and include a stopover in Rome for refueling and crew change. This is necessitated by the high altitude of Addis Ababa which impacts aircraft performance. The carrier is also mulling the addition of Montreal to its network, a proposition contingent on securing the requisite traffic rights. Success in this venture would facilitate profound connections across West Africa. Ethiopian Airlines’ North American routes are strategically timed to optimize connections across Africa, with late-night departures from Addis Ababa and early morning returns.

While Ethiopian Airlines’ expansion to Toronto signals a significant step in its growth trajectory, the carrier has also been making strategic moves in other regions. It recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, a move that could give it access to the Red Sea and contribute to its broader expansionary vision.