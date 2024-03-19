Ethan Tobman & Allison Russell's 'Demons': Juno Nomination Celebrates Lifelong Friendship

Ethan Tobman's directorial debut for Allison Russell's music video 'Demons' has received a Juno Award nomination, bringing their long-standing friendship and collaborative spirit into the spotlight. Their journey from teenage acquaintances in Montreal to celebrated artists showcases a unique blend of trust and creative synergy. Tobman's vision for 'Demons' involved intricate production designs and CGI to explore the emotional landscape of facing one's inner demons, culminating in a visually stunning piece that stands out in today's music industry.

From Montreal to the Music Scene

Tobman and Russell's paths crossed during their formative years in Montreal's vibrant arts scene, bonding over shared artistic ambitions and birthdays. Despite drifting apart as Russell pursued music and Tobman ventured into film and production design, their reunion at the Grammy Awards sparked the beginning of a fruitful collaboration. 'Demons' represents not just a shared vision but a celebration of their individual journeys and the resilience of their friendship.

Behind the Scenes of 'Demons'

The creation of 'Demons' was a labor of love and creativity, drawing inspiration from various artistic influences and employing green-screen technology to bring Tobman's ambitious vision to life. Despite financial hurdles, their mutual friend and actor Jacob Tierney stepped in to ensure the project's completion. This collective effort underscored the importance of community and support in the arts, highlighting how trust and friendship can lead to groundbreaking work.

Looking Ahead

As Tobman and Russell await the Juno Awards results, their collaboration on 'Demons' stands as a testament to their creative prowess and the depth of their friendship. With Tobman exploring more directorial opportunities and Russell's music gaining international recognition, the future holds exciting possibilities for both artists. Their work together not only celebrates their past but also paves the way for innovative storytelling in music and film.