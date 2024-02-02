Espanola Appoints Joseph Burke as New Chief Administrative Officer and Clerk

The Town of Espanola welcomes a new face at the helm of its administration with the appointment of Joseph Burke as its new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Clerk. His tenure begins on February 5. This appointment comes in the wake of Allan Hewitt's resignation, who served as CAO-Treasurer since 2021.

A Seasoned Administrator

Burke, who joined the town's administration in 2021, has proven his mettle with his apt leadership, experience, and unwavering dedication to the town. Initially serving as the town clerk and manager of planning services, Burke's skills and commitment were instrumental in his elevation to the role of CAO.

Commendation from the Mayor

Mayor Douglas Gervais announced Burke's appointment on February 1, lauding his leadership and experience. Gervais noted that Burke's commitment to Espanola and its residents has been a significant force in the town's development.

Roots in Espanola

With a background deeply rooted in Espanola and the Town of Sables-Spanish Rivers, Burke brings to the table a wealth of knowledge from his work in education and government relations. His academic credentials include an honours bachelor's degree in political science and French studies from the University of Western Ontario, and a master's degree in Indigenous relations from Laurentian University. He also holds certificates in municipal administration and planning.

Looking Forward

Expressing his excitement to begin his new role, Burke voiced his commitment to working closely with the local council, staff, businesses, community organizations, and residents. His primary goal is to drive the town's prosperity forward. The town currently continues its search for a suitable candidate to fill the vacant treasurer position.