ERES Announces Monthly Cash Distribution for January 2024

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERES)—a frontrunner in multi-residential real estate properties, primarily in the Netherlands—has declared a monthly cash distribution of 0.01 per unit and Class B LP Unit for January 2024. This move translates to an annualized distribution of 0.12 per unit, payable on February 15, 2024, to Unitholders on record as of January 31, 2024.

Advertisment

Payment Details and Conversion

The payment, initially in Euros, will be converted to Canadian dollars at the prevailing exchange rate on the payment date. The estimated equivalent is C$0.01460 per unit and Class B LP unit. Registered Unitholders have the opportunity to receive their distribution in Euros, while beneficial Unitholders will receive payouts in Canadian dollars. The final cash distribution for December 2023 matched this rate at C$0.01460 per unit and Class B LP unit.

Reinvestment Plan and Regular Distributions

Advertisment

Those who participate in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan will reap an additional 5% of their distributions in the form of extra units. ERES has indicated its aim to sustain regular monthly distributions within an Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 80% to 90%.

ERES Portfolio

The real estate investment trust's portfolio encompasses 158 multi-residential properties with approximately 6,900 suites and supplementary retail space in the Netherlands. Additionally, it includes one office property each in Germany and Belgium. Despite its international presence, ERES is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.