Equity Metals Corporation: Annual General Meeting Concludes with Key Decisions

Equity Metals Corporation, a prominent exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB, has successfully concluded its annual general meeting on January 25, 2024, achieving key strategic decisions that promise to steer the firm into a promising future.

Re-Election of Incumbent Directors

During the pivotal meeting, shareholders exercised their democratic rights to re-elect the company's incumbent directors. The returning directors include Joseph Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, Killian Ruby, Courtney Shearer, and John Kerr. This decision reaffirms the shareholders' collective faith in the leadership capabilities of these seasoned directors, as they continue to mitigate the company's future trajectory.

Auditor Reaffirmed

Furthering the meeting's agenda, the accounting firm Davidson & Company LLP was reaffirmed as the company's auditor. This decision underscores the company's commitment to maintaining rigorous financial standards and transparency, integral to its corporate responsibility and investor trust.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

In a strategic move, shareholders also approved a rolling incentive stock option plan, which permits the issuance of stock options up to 10% of the company's issued shares. This plan, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, is anticipated to provide an incentive for employees, fostering a sense of ownership and aligning their interests with those of the company.

Re-Appointment of Key Officers

Post the annual general meeting, the key officers of Equity Metals Corporation were re-appointed to their respective roles. This includes Joseph Kizis, Jr. continuing his tenure as President, and Lawrence Page maintaining his role as Chairman, among other noteworthy appointments. These re-appointments ensure continuity in the company's strategic vision and operational efficiency.