Équipe Laurence Expands to Montérégie, Opens New Office in Beloeil

The civil engineering powerhouse, Équipe Laurence, has broadened its professional footprint in Quebec with the inauguration of a new office in Beloeil, a vibrant city nestled in the heart of the Montérégie region. This strategic expansion brings the firm’s robust network of branches in Ste-Adèle, Joliette, Gatineau, Mont-Laurier, and Boisbriand under one more roof, situated in the historic Vieux-Moulin at 991, boulevard Richelieu.

Aligning Growth with Demand

The opening of the Beloeil branch is a calculated move, perfectly aligning with Équipe Laurence’s growth and development plan. The firm’s expansion serves a burgeoning clientele, which encompasses dozens of municipalities in the Greater Montreal area and beyond. Among the firm’s current significant undertakings is an innovative housing project spread across municipalities, including St-Amable, Frelighsburg, and Lac Brome.

Montérégie: A Region of Potential

Équipe Laurence’s President and CEO, Alexandre Latour, underscored the untapped potential of the Montérégie region, characterized by its industrial growth, a surge in private investments projected to hit $3.6 billion by 2022, and a robust demographic growth over the past three decades, boasting a population of 1,475,578.

Investing in the Local Community

With sights set on the region’s 13 MRCs (regional county municipalities) and equivalent territories, and its four municipalities that rank among Quebec’s 20 most populous, the newly launched office aims to extend its services to the local area whilst recruiting local professionals. Latour expressed optimism about the company’s prospects in both the private and public sectors, highlighting the invigorating development opportunities the region presents.