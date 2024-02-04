Equinor Canada Granted Significant Discovery License for Cambriol G-92 Oil Discovery

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has granted Significant Discovery License 1060 to Equinor Canada Ltd. The license is for the Cambriol G-92 oil discovery, marking a significant step forward in the exploration and potential utilization of this offshore field.

Updated Estimates

Following an extensive analysis of well and seismic data, the C-NLOPB has made significant amendments to its Petroleum Estimated Ultimate Recovery and Contingent Resources table. This reflects the revised estimates for the Cambriol G-92 oil discovery. The estimated recoverable oil volume for this field has now been officially set at a substantial 340 million barrels.

Defining Contingent Resources

Contingent Resources, as defined by the Petroleum Resources Management System—adopted by the C-NLOPB—are hydrocarbon volumes that are technically recoverable at a 50% probability. However, these resources have not been fully delineated, and their economic viability remains uncertain. These resources include oil in fields or pools that have not yet been approved for development.

Implications of the Discovery

The awarding of Significant Discovery License 1060 to Equinor Canada is a testament to the potential of the Cambriol G-92 oil field. This development not only represents a significant discovery but also the potential for increased energy security and economic benefits for the region. However, the full delineation and confirmation of the economic viability of these resources are pending which will ultimately determine the future of this discovery.