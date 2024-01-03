en English
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders

Enveric Biosciences, an established player in the biotechnology industry, recently unveiled an update on its lead drug candidate, EB-003. This molecule is part of the company’s next-generation EVM301 Series and shows considerable promise in treating depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders.

Unveiling of EB-003

EB-003 has attracted attention for its potential to enhance neuroplasticity without inducing hallucinations. The binding affinity of the molecule, identified as 0.2 μM, is a significant improvement from previously reported data. This enhancement strengthens the molecule’s position as a potential first-in-class therapeutic.

PsyAI Platform and Selection Process

Enveric Biosciences employed its proprietary PsyAI platform, a fusion of computational chemistry and artificial intelligence, to screen 51 proprietary indolethylamine analogs. The screening process led to the selection of EB-003, which displayed favorable tolerability and efficacy in animal models.

Future Plans and Potential Impact

The company is set to initiate Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling activities in early 2024. This move is a precursor to filing an IND and commencing clinical trials. The introduction of EB-003 into the development pipeline signifies a transformative step for Enveric Biosciences as it transitions into a drug development company.

Enveric Biosciences, headquartered in Naples, FL, with offices in Cambridge, MA, and Calgary, AB Canada, is committed to developing novel therapeutics using its Psybrary platform. The company’s forward-looking statements indicate its steadfast dedication to product safety and efficacy, setting a new treatment paradigm for depression and anxiety disorders.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

