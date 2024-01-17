Ending Exclusionary Zoning is Key to Accessing Federal Housing Fund: Canada's Housing Minister

Canadian municipalities vying for federal housing accelerator funding must be ready to abandon exclusionary zoning, reiterated Canada's Housing Minister, Sean Fraser. Speaking at an Empire Club of Canada event in Toronto, Fraser emphasized that zoning reforms are non-negotiable for cities aspiring to ink deals with the federal government. Exclusionary zoning, which restricts housing development to specific types like single-family homes while sidelining others such as affordable and social housing, needs to be phased out.

The Housing Accelerator Fund: A Catalyst for Change

The Housing Accelerator Fund, a $4 billion initiative scheduled to run until the fiscal year 2026-27, aims to augment housing supply by extending federal funds to Canadian municipalities and Indigenous governments. Administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., the fund regards the termination of exclusionary zoning as a best practice for applications.

Competition Spurs Reform

Fraser pointed out that competitive pressure for funding has prompted cities to shift their approach, becoming increasingly receptive to reform. Municipalities that lack ambition in their zoning reform efforts, he warned, would find their applications unsuccessful. The fund has been inundated with approximately 540 applications, but Fraser estimates that only around 150 might make the cut.

Progress Report: 22 Agreements Inked

Thus far, the program has signed 22 agreements, with the cities of St. Catharines, Ontario, and Saint John, New Brunswick, being the most recent additions. Fraser's remarks underscore a steadfast stance by the federal government: the abolishment of exclusionary zoning is a prerequisite for tapping into the Housing Accelerator Fund.