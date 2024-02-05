End of an Era: 1000 Islands CDC Director Retires After Three Decades

Marking the end of a transformative era, Tom Russell, the venerated executive director of the 1000 Islands Community Development Corporation (CDC), has officially hung up his boots. His diligent service that spanned over three decades has significantly impacted the local economy, creating a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Unparalleled Tenure

Having joined the organization in 1990, Tom Russell took the helm as the executive director in 2001. Over the years, his stewardship has been instrumental in raising tens of millions of dollars for local causes, thereby fortifying the region's socio-economic landscape. Noteworthy among his achievements is the successful fundraising for the Gord Brown rink in Gananoque, a testament to his commitment to fostering community development.

Champion of Small Businesses

Russell's vision extended beyond mere fundraising. His strategic leadership saw a similar amount being lent to small businesses, a move that not only bolstered the local economy but also led to the creation of thousands of jobs. His prudence is well reflected in the meticulous stewardship of a community loan fund, which has now burgeoned to a whopping $10,000,000. The loan fund's growth underscores Russell's acumen in managing finances and his unflinching dedication towards the community's development.

Onward Journey

At 59, Russell steps down from his role, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and accomplishment. As he embarks on his retirement journey, he will continue to contribute to the 1000 Islands CDC by assisting in the recruitment and training of his successor. The transition process is expected to conclude by late April, marking a new chapter in the organization's journey.

Primarily tasked with managing federal development funding allocated through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, the 1000 Islands CDC has been pivotal in shaping the region's growth. As Russell signs off, his contributions serve as a beacon, lighting the path for the organization's future endeavors.