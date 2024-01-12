Emily Shabsove Ushers in a New Era for Kingston Road Flower Market

In the heart of Toronto’s Beach neighbourhood, a new chapter unfolds for a cherished local institution with a seven-decade-long history. The Kingston Road Flower Market, known for its delightful array of vibrant blooms and warm, friendly service, has changed hands. The new steward of this enduring symbol of community spirit is Emily Shabsove, a local resident with a deep-rooted passion for floristry.

A Passion Blossoms

Born and raised in the Beach neighbourhood, Shabsove’s affection for the art of floristry took root during her university years. As she pursued her studies in eCommerce at the University of Guelph, she honed her skills and nurtured her passion by working at various flower shops. The combination of her academic background and hands-on experience in the industry positioned her perfectly to take on the reins of an established flower shop.

Preserving Legacy, Embracing the Future

Shabsove steps into her new role with a profound respect for the market’s storied past. She is committed to preserving the Kingston Road Flower Market’s legacy, ensuring that the name and the iconic storefront sign remain a familiar sight. Her respect for tradition, however, does not stand in the way of progress. While the market continues to offer its usual vibrant blooms and friendly service, Shabsove hints at an enhanced digital presence with the introduction of a new website. This step is a clear nod to her eCommerce background and a signal of her intent to blend tradition with innovation.

A Family-Oriented Approach

With strong support from her family, the previous owners, and the Beaches community, Shabsove plans to steer the market on a steady course. Her approach is distinctly family-oriented, reflecting the market’s longstanding role as a cornerstone of the community. The Kingston Road Flower Market, with its rich heritage and enduring commitment to offering fresh flowers and exceptional service, is set to continue its legacy under Shabsove’s dedicated stewardship.