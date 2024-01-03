en English
Accidents

Emergency Response Follows Gas Leak in Wolseley

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Emergency Response Follows Gas Leak in Wolseley

On a regular Wednesday afternoon in Wolseley, routine construction work took a dramatic turn. A contractor inadvertently struck an underground gas line, setting off an emergency response from Manitoba Hydro and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS). The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on an empty lot situated on the 100 block of Garfield Street.

Manitoba Hydro Responds

Manitoba Hydro, the primary energy utility in the province, was promptly alerted of the gas line hit. Spokesman Riley McDonald confirmed that two of their crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Their task was clear but challenging: expose the struck gas line and seal the damage.

Evacuations and Traffic Disruptions

Simultaneously, the WFPS received a call to action. Erin Madden, a spokeswoman for the service, recounted how their crews were dispatched to the intersection of Garfield Street and Palmerston Avenue at exactly 3:02 p.m. The immediate response involved evacuating nearby residences as a crucial safety measure.

The leaked gas, although a significant cause for concern, was venting in a controlled manner. This meant that it posed no immediate danger to the surrounding area. However, to ensure the public safety, significant traffic disruptions were unavoidable. Road closures were enforced on Wolseley Avenue from Aubrey to Dominion streets, and on Garfield Street from Wolseley to Westminster avenues.

Averting a Crisis

The emergency services’ prompt and coordinated response effectively averted a potential crisis. The controlled venting of the leaked gas ensured that the situation did not escalate. The exact timeline for the complete repair of the damaged gas line remains unknown, but the situation is firmly under control thanks to the efforts of Manitoba Hydro and the WFPS.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

