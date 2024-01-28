Emergency Evacuation at Big White Resort: Black Forest Chairlift Seizes

In a dramatic turn of events at the Big White ski resort in Kelowna, skiers and snowboarders found themselves part of an emergency evacuation after an unexpected malfunction in the Black Forest chairlift. The issue, which occurred on Saturday, January 27, was traced back to a seized bearing in the lift's electric motor, leading to a halt in the chairlift's operations.

Unanticipated Halt Calls for Emergency Evacuation

As the bearing in the electric motor seized, the resort's safety protocols were activated, leading to an immediate evacuation. The resort's senior vice-president, Michael J. Ballingall, informed the public about the incident via social media, assuring that no one was hurt and the evacuation was carried out using the lift's diesel evacuation motor, as prescribed by the safety procedures.

Chairlift Out of Commission Indefinitely

Upon closer examination, it was discovered that the chairlift's engine had suffered extensive damage. Key components, including the bearing, need to be replaced. This has resulted in the suspension of the chairlift's operations for an undetermined period. The resort is now actively involved in procuring the necessary parts and organizing their swift delivery and installation.

Resort Continues To Operate Despite Lift Suspension

Despite the disruption in the chairlift service, the Big White ski resort continues to function, ensuring minimal impact on its guests. The Black Forest Day Lodge and other amenities such as the car park and locker facilities remain open and accessible. Guests are reassured that they can still ski to the gondola from the car park and return via the top of the bullet chairlift. An official update on the status of the Black Forest chairlift is scheduled for the following Monday at noon.