en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage

In an unprecedented turn of events, the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) has declared a temporary halt to its emergency department services. The closure, which is slated to commence from 6 p.m. on Friday, January 12, and last until 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, has been attributed to an acute shortage of physicians. The decision comes as a stark reminder of the ongoing physician crisis that has been plaguing the healthcare sector, with Oliver’s emergency department also grappling with frequent closures in recent months.

Directing Patients to Penticton Regional Hospital

With the emergency department at SOGH temporarily unavailable, patients are being redirected to the Penticton Regional Hospital. Despite the disruption in emergency services, all other inpatient services at SOGH are set to continue without interruption. The hospital has urged the public to dial 911 for life-threatening emergencies such as severe bleeding, difficulty breathing, or chest pains, thereby facilitating transport to the nearest available facility.

The Gravity of Physician Shortage

The sudden closure of the emergency department at SOGH underscores the severity of the physician shortage issue. The hospital has experienced multiple closures in late 2023, leading the town’s mayor to brand the situation as ‘unacceptable’. While the immediate solution involves redirecting patients to other hospitals, the long-term implications of this crisis could potentially disrupt the healthcare landscape.

Guidelines for Non-emergency Health Concerns

For those dealing with non-emergency health concerns or seeking advice regarding the necessity of an emergency room visit, the hospital suggests contacting HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 or accessing health information online at HealthLinkBC.ca at any time. This initiative aims to provide guidance to individuals and prevent unnecessary visits to the emergency department, thereby reducing the burden on healthcare professionals.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
8 mins ago
Netflix to Release 'Dead Boy Detectives', an Adaptation of DC Comics Series
Streaming giant Netflix is poised to release a captivating eight-episode series, ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ a screen adaptation of the DC Comics series. This intriguing venture is the brainchild of Toby Litt, an academic at the University of Southampton, and illustrator Mark Buckingham. Created between 2013 and 2014, the comic series gives a fresh spin to
Netflix to Release 'Dead Boy Detectives', an Adaptation of DC Comics Series
Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work
40 mins ago
Surrey Firm Sues Burnaby School District and Yellowridge for Unpaid Work
Brampton's Rental Licensing Pilot Program Draws Mixed Reactions
50 mins ago
Brampton's Rental Licensing Pilot Program Draws Mixed Reactions
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
27 mins ago
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
29 mins ago
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
40 mins ago
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
35 seconds
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
40 seconds
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
57 seconds
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
1 min
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
MUDECAS Basketball Tournament 2024: No Champion due to Winter Weather
2 mins
MUDECAS Basketball Tournament 2024: No Champion due to Winter Weather
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
2 mins
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
2 mins
Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
2 mins
Hope House Support Group: A Beacon of Hope for Caregivers of People with Mental Illness
Nigeria's President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program
3 mins
Nigeria's President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Security and Overhauled School-Feeding Program
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app