Elevator Outage on BC Ferries' Vessel Leads to Unusual Measures

A disruption in normal operations aboard BC Ferries' Queen of Cowichan forced the company to resort to unusual measures as an elevator outage immobilized passengers' movement between the vehicle and passenger decks. The Queen of Cowichan, a vessel with a capacity for 1,494 passengers and crew, along with 312 vehicles, was hit by this operational hiccup around 9:40 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, giving rise to a peculiar predicament for passengers unable to navigate stairs.

Addressing the Accessibility Challenge

In response to the issue, BC Ferries acted promptly, deploying portable washrooms on the main vehicle deck, ensuring that passengers had necessary facilities handy. The adjustment aimed to accommodate those affected by the elevator outage on sailings from Departure Bay (Nanaimo) and Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver). It was a move indicative of the company's dedication to customer service despite unforeseen challenges.

Alternative Routes and Previous Incidents

For passengers requiring elevator access, the company directed them to an alternative service operating on the Tsawwassen (Vancouver) - Duke Point (Nanaimo) route. This outage wasn't a unique occurrence; in fact, it was a déjà vu moment for BC Ferries. Just a week prior, the company had to resort to the same measure, bringing porta potties on deck due to a similar outage.

Apology and Assurance from BC Ferries

In the face of this operational challenge, BC Ferries extended an apology for the inconvenience caused to its customers, acknowledging the discomfort that such an incident could cause. The company assured passengers that updates on the situation would be provided online, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and customer service. Despite the unusual circumstances, the proactive response of BC Ferries, both in implementing immediate solutions and in communicating with customers, reflected its dedication to passenger comfort and accessibility.