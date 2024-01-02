en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Electrovaya Inc. Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Electrovaya Inc. Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Ontario-based lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, Electrovaya Inc., will disclose its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes today, on January 2, 2024. This announcement will be followed by a conference call scheduled for tomorrow, January 3, 2024, to further discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Key speakers for this event include CEO Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO John Gibson. Details of the conference call will be disclosed in the financial results press release, and a replay of the call will be made available for two weeks post-event.

Electrovaya’s Role in Global Energy Transformation

Electrovaya Inc. is a significant player in the global energy transformation, with a targeted focus on climate change prevention. The company contributes to this cause by manufacturing and supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries, a core component of many renewable energy solutions. These batteries are created under Electrovaya’s Infinity Battery Technology Platform, which is lauded for its enhanced safety standards and superior battery longevity.

Intellectual Property and Expansion

The company boasts a wealth of intellectual property, providing it a competitive edge in the burgeoning renewable energy sector. In addition to its current operations, Electrovaya Inc. is making significant strides in advancing solid-state battery technology. This progression aligns with the company’s commitment to continuous innovation and its drive to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the energy sector.

Furthering its expansion plans, Electrovaya Inc. has announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in New York state, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory. With its headquarters in Ontario, Canada, the company also operates two other sites within the country, reinforcing its strong presence in North America’s renewable energy sector.

0
Business Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kimco Realty Expands Portfolio With RPT Realty Acquisition

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Digital Content Creators Rake in $700 Million in 2023: The Top Earners Revealed

By Safak Costu

InvestorsObserver Releases PriceWatch Alerts for Major Publicly Traded Companies

By Bijay Laxmi

Grocery Sector Profit Claims Contrasted by Stable Margins; CEO Compensation Outpaces Average Pay

By Sakchi Khandelwal

RBI Gears Up for New Benchmark 10-Year Bond: A Look at the Implication ...
@Business · 40 seconds
RBI Gears Up for New Benchmark 10-Year Bond: A Look at the Implication ...
heart comment 0
Nationwide Panic Buying at Fuel Stations Amidst Fears of Truckers’ Protest

By Justice Nwafor

Nationwide Panic Buying at Fuel Stations Amidst Fears of Truckers' Protest
The Rise of NFTs: Popularity, Trading Platforms, and Scams

By Salman Akhtar

The Rise of NFTs: Popularity, Trading Platforms, and Scams
Bexil Investment Trust Unveils Rebranding, Changes Stock Symbol

By Israel Ojoko

Bexil Investment Trust Unveils Rebranding, Changes Stock Symbol
Fidelity Asian Values Plc Discloses Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

By BNN Correspondents

Fidelity Asian Values Plc Discloses Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
Latest Headlines
World News
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED
10 seconds
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED
NCAA Showdown: La Salle Explorers vs Davidson Wildcats
14 seconds
NCAA Showdown: La Salle Explorers vs Davidson Wildcats
Chicago White Sox Acquires Veteran Catcher Martín Maldonado
20 seconds
Chicago White Sox Acquires Veteran Catcher Martín Maldonado
Rickie Weeks: From MLB Stardom to Leadership in Baseball Management
22 seconds
Rickie Weeks: From MLB Stardom to Leadership in Baseball Management
Nityanand Rai Slams Opposition, Highlights Modi Government's Successes
23 seconds
Nityanand Rai Slams Opposition, Highlights Modi Government's Successes
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Announces Extensive Healthcare Recruitment and Infrastructure Improvements
30 seconds
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Announces Extensive Healthcare Recruitment and Infrastructure Improvements
Fitness Expert Advocates for Long-term Health Goals in the New Year
44 seconds
Fitness Expert Advocates for Long-term Health Goals in the New Year
Tulsa Golden Hurricane Versus Tulane Green Wave: An Unmissable NCAA Women's Basketball Showdown
48 seconds
Tulsa Golden Hurricane Versus Tulane Green Wave: An Unmissable NCAA Women's Basketball Showdown
High Court Directs Health Ministry to Lift Barriers in Aerial Medical Evacuation Services
49 seconds
High Court Directs Health Ministry to Lift Barriers in Aerial Medical Evacuation Services
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app