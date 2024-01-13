Electric Vehicles: A Sustainable Choice Even in Cold Climates

In the brisk winters of Saskatchewan, Electric Vehicle (EV) enthusiasts are challenging the notion that EVs are not suited for cold climates. Advocating for the benefits of EVs even in challenging winter conditions, these advocates are reshaping perceptions about sustainable transportation.

Embracing EVs in Cold Climates

Tyler Krause, a member of the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association and founder of the Tesla Owners Club of Saskatchewan, lauds his Tesla Model 3‘s performance in cold weather. He appreciates the quick heating and reliability the car offers, despite acknowledging that its range decreases from 500 kilometers in summer to roughly 300 kilometers in winter due to the cold weather.

Nonetheless, Krause finds confidence in the expanding charging infrastructure in Saskatchewan, which enables him to plan out-of-town trips without concerns about running out of charge.

Convenience and Cost-Savings

Another EV driver, Matthew Pointer, shares Krause’s enthusiasm for EVs in winter. He particularly highlights the convenience of preheating the car using a mobile app and relishes additional features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel. He too finds his Tesla Model 3 superior to traditional gas cars in the harsh winter conditions.

Both Krause and Pointer acknowledge that EVs may not suit all drivers, particularly those who need to travel long distances regularly in areas with sparse charging infrastructure. They recommend plug-in hybrid vehicles as a practical alternative, citing benefits such as lower fuel costs.

Krause points out that charging an average-size EV battery costs about $10 at home, a significant saving when compared to fuel prices. Both drivers claim to have saved between $25,000 and $30,000 on fuel and maintenance over a period of five years.

Boosting Local Business with EV Charging Stations

Krause and Pointer also encourage small towns in Saskatchewan to install charging stations. They believe this could attract visitors and stimulate local businesses while drivers wait for their vehicles to charge.

This advocacy for EVs in cold climates underscores the growing interest in sustainable transportation solutions. It highlights the potential for EVs to be a practical choice even in challenging weather conditions, thereby reshaping the narrative around EV adoption.