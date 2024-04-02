Elderly Hong Kong Woman Duped in Romance Scam, Loses HK$3,000 to Fake Engineer

A Hong Kong woman in her 80s has fallen prey to a sophisticated online romance scam, tricked into purchasing iTunes gift cards by a fraudster posing as a Canadian engineer. This incident underscores the growing menace of internet romance scams in Hong Kong, a city already grappling with a sharp increase in deception cases.

Online Love Turns Into Financial Loss

The victim, lured by the prospect of meeting her online lover, exchanged iTunes gift card passwords worth HK$3,000 (US$383) with the scammer. The realization of the scam dawned upon her only after the fraudster demanded more iTunes cards, prompting her to report the incident to the police. This case is a stark reminder of the evolving tactics of cybercriminals who often masquerade as professionals or military officers to exploit their victims emotionally and financially.

Authorities Sound the Alarm

In response to the increasing trend of online romance scams, Hong Kong police have intensified their public awareness campaigns. The force's CyberDefender Facebook page frequently updates citizens on how to recognize and avoid such deceptive practices. Additionally, the launch of the Scameter search engine and mobile app by the police aims to provide real-time alerts and information on suspicious contacts, further bolstering the city's defense against online fraud.

The Broader Implication of Cyber Scams

The financial and emotional toll of internet scams on victims is profound. In 2023, Hong Kong witnessed a staggering 42.6% rise in deception cases, with financial losses nearly doubling to HK$9.1 billion. These figures not only highlight the sophisticated nature of modern scams, including the use of AI and digital platforms, but also the critical need for continuous education and vigilance among internet users. As cybercriminals become more inventive, staying informed and cautious remains the best defense against these digital predators.